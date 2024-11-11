The Biden-Harris Administration is Attempting to DESTROY Elon Musk
Democrats are in cahoots with the FTC to take down the world’s richest man
The political left has weaponized the federal government to harass and silence Elon Musk. The current administration is using the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to defame and ultimately ruin the world’s richest man.
It has never been clearer that the political left is comprised of spiteful and petty authoritarians.
The FTC is Taking Aim at Musk’s X Platform
Lina Khan, the Chair of the FTC, was appointed by Biden to carry out his agenda. Khan brought a consent decree against Musk’s X after he acquired the platform. The details were recently publicized in a House Judiciary report.
When questioned on the subject, Khan denied the accusation that she was targeting Musk on behalf of the political left. The government narrative is that the FTC was considering a potential enforcement of the consent decree in the years leading up to Musk’s acquisition of the platform.
