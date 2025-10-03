The safety of women is a direct determinant of a nation’s success. Even a slight threat to women who have reproductive freedom can jeopardize a nation’s survival.

Donald Trump understands the value of protecting women’s rights.

Why don’t the Democrats understand this?

Former President Joe Biden flooded the country with more than 10 million illegal immigrants, ultimately threatening the wellbeing of women.

It is those women who we need to feel safe and confident enough to bring children into the world.

Jim Jordan has had Enough

Jordan allied with Trump to support the Stop Illegal Entry Act. The legislation zeroes in on harmful illegal immigrants.

Can you guess which party didn’t support the Act?

That would be the Democrats.

Just under 200 House Democrats voted against the nation-saving legislation.

“Until we get control of our borders, we will never truly solve the problem of illegal immigration. Border security must come first.” – Jim Jordan

Why would Democrats stand united against targeting illegal immigrants?