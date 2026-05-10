What if the 2019 impeachment of President Donald Trump was not simply political theatre but instead a carefully crafted deep state operation which was rotten to its core?

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) stated plainly on X that the entire 2019 impeachment effort was nothing more than a “sham” from Day One and it is now clear that there was even more corruption present than previously known, due in large part to Tulsi Gabbard’s latest declassification efforts.

Patriots have been waiting years for this day to finally arrive.

A Liberating Truth

Jordan’s post clearly defines the lie.

“The 2019 impeachment was a sham from the very beginning and was actually worse than we ever could have imagined,” he wrote.

He specifically praised Gabbard, the newly appointed Director of National Intelligence, for her release of vital documentation which pulls back the curtain.

Gabbard’s efforts are also directly connected to Jim Jordan’s continued oversight work; House Judiciary has issued numerous subpoenas for documents related to weaponizing the federal government against political enemies and conducted several rounds of witness testimony in order to gather evidence.

Recall the events surrounding late 2019 when a group of Democratic lawmakers, led by Adam Schiff, initiated an impeachment drive based solely upon a routine telephone conversation between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. During that call, Trump had requested an investigation regarding potential corruption concerning the Biden Family. The media immediately began screaming “Quid Pro Quo.”

Whistle-blower complaints flooded in along with impeachment hearings resulting in Trump being acquitted by the Senate. However, during that initial period, numerous signs indicated corruption existed.

The whistleblower had connections to Schiff’s staff. Biased texts were exchanged among members of the State Department. At the time, suspicion ran rampant.

Fast-forward to today. Under Chairman Jim Jordan, House Judiciary has transformed oversight into a battering ram. His Weaponization of the Federal Government Subcommittee has unveiled FBI abuses, Big Tech censorship and January 6th overreaches. Many subpoenas have been sent to major technology companies and deep state holdouts.

Now Gabbard’s declassifications provide rocket fuel. They validate what Jordan and House Republicans said all along: the impeachment was built upon fabricated charges.

Gabbard’s declassifications do not exist in isolation. Public records from the time indicate that the whistleblower complaint was based upon secondary information. He did not personally hear the call itself. Schiff and his staff worked closely together on coordinating yet both testified under oath that they had not.

Democrats rushed the impeachment process without first publishing notice of required funding to Congress. Jordan repeatedly brought this issue up in his committee hearings, requesting transcripts and unredacted documentation.

But what specific declassified materials does Gabbard unveil that make it “worse”?

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