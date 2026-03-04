That Thing Democrats Swear “Never Happens” Just Happened Again

Miranda Devine nailed it. “That thing that never happens happened again.”

Three women in small-town Alabama just got indicted for the exact crime the regime media swears is a myth.

Sarah Crayton Bennett, 59. Samantha Trashawn Kyles, 46. Sharon Crayton Denson, 67. All from Monroe County.

They stand accused of hijacking the August 26, 2025 Frisco City municipal election with forged absentee ballots. Twenty voters. Twenty stolen voices. Seventeen counts of ballot harvesting. Twenty counts of unlawful use of absentee ballots. Combined.

Attorney General Steve Marshall didn’t sugarcoat it. “You will not get away with it.” Secretary of State Wes Allen backed him up. This ends now.

Court papers lay it out cold. Falsified applications. Phony verifications. Ballots filled out for people who never asked. Bennett alone hit with eighteen counts – nine for changing or using absentee ballots unlawfully, nine for submitting fake applications on behalf of others. Allegedly handled nine different voters. Denson faces twelve counts, accused of filling out ballots for seven people. Kyles took seven counts covering at least three or four.

This wasn’t some sloppy mistake. This was coordinated. In a tiny city council race. In one quiet Alabama town.

And the left’s response? The usual script. “Isolated.” “Doesn’t change outcomes.” “Voter suppression!” Every single time someone gets caught red-handed.

Remember 2020? Record mail-in chaos. Last-minute rule changes. Ballots appearing from nowhere. They called us crazy for noticing.

Now it’s 2025 and the same game rolls on.

But if you think this Frisco City bust is just some random backwater screw-up and not a screaming alarm about how wide-open mail-in systems invite exactly this kind of organized cheating across the country, you're missing the entire point.

Because here’s the dirty secret they don’t want said out loud. Absentee and mail-in ballots are fraud magnets on purpose. No ID when the ballot actually gets cast. No reliable chain of custody. Ballots floating through the mail for days or weeks. Perfect setup for operators who treat elections like a cash-and-carry operation.

Democrats fight voter ID like it’s the end of the world. They scream at any attempt to clean voter rolls. They push no-excuse mail-in everywhere they can. Then act shocked – shocked! – when people get indicted for exploiting the very loopholes they created.

This isn’t ancient history. It happened last August. After every promise of “safeguards.” After every lecture about “the most secure election ever.”

Yet the bodies keep stacking. Pennsylvania. Georgia. Arizona. Michigan. Same stories. Same denials. Same media blackout until the indictments drop and they pivot to “doesn’t matter.”

Alabama just proved the skeptics right again. Paper trails matter. Verification matters. Prosecution matters.

States still control their elections. They can demand strict photo ID. Limit absentee to verified military, overseas, or legitimate medical need. Require same-day in-person voting with paper ballots. Mandate real-time audits and ironclad chain-of-custody. Purge dead voters and non-citizens. Prosecute every violation like the felony it is.

Frisco City is tiny, but the principle is massive. If three women can flip a local race with twenty fake ballots, imagine what the professionals can do in a swing state with thousands.

The republic doesn’t die with tanks in the street. It dies ballot by ballot while the people sworn to protect it shrug and call it “democracy.”

We’ve seen enough.

Demand secure elections. Demand accountability. Demand the truth.

Because once the vote is no longer sacred, nothing else is safe. Not your rights. Not your property. Not your children’s future.

Alabama drew the line. Now it’s our turn. History won’t forgive the cowards who look away.

The fight for honest elections is the fight for America itself. Never surrender it.