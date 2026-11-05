Texas Is Going Blue Because the Demographics Changed

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All I want for Christmas is more ICE. 50% off for a limited time!

John Doyle put it plainly on BlazeTV. This is not the same country it was even six years ago.

Everybody is looking at Texas starting to go blue.

People have been warning about it for decades as the demographic situation shifted. In 2020 the state was still around 58 percent white. Now it is closer to 46 or 48 percent.

If the large majority of Republican votes come from white voters, that change matters.

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The conversation is no longer dominated by people with deep roots here. It is shaped by an imported permanent underclass of foreigners. Those voters are willing to install candidates like Mamdani in New York or El-Sayed in Michigan.

They are more sympathetic to the plight of immigrants than to American sovereignty. That is why low-quality Democrat candidates with heavy baggage can still win statewide races in places that used to be reliable.

How many more elections will it take before the same shift turns the rest of the map?

Jim Jordan has argued for years that the only practical response is more ICE raids and larger-scale deportations. The videos of mass removals already produced a backlash. Latino men, Latino women, Catholics, and younger voters swung left once the deportations became visible.

The American stomach for enforcement is weaker than many assumed. That does not change the underlying math Doyle described.

What happens to a national party when its strongest state loses its demographic anchor and the imported electorate keeps growing?

The midterms delivered Democrats both chambers and statewide offices deep inside former Republican territory. Texas was the clearest example. The demographic warnings that have circulated for decades are no longer theoretical.

They showed up in the results. Jordan’s push for more ICE raids and deportations is the direct counter to the process that just flipped the state. Without it the numbers keep moving in the same direction.

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