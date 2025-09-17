Stephen Miller Exposes Democrats Cheating in Elections

Mass mail-in voting is how Democrats are undermining our elections.

‘The single greatest abuse of voting in any democracy in the world today is the Democrat Party's policy of mass anonymous unidentified mail-in ballots. Think about this for a second. Anyone in California can drop off a ballot where they don't verify the citizenship who submits it, the residency, the age, the criminal history, the eligibility or the signature, completely anonymous vote by mail!"

"California has outright stolen House seats just by counting illegal aliens in the census. There are entire members from California whose districts only exist because their constituents are illegal aliens! You will never find an example of a more direct theft of American franchise and civil rights than creating Democrat House seats composed of illegal alien constituents."