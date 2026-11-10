Stephen Miller Declares America Is for Americans Only

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Stephen Miller, President Trump’s new chief of staff, put the line in plain terms. America is for Americans and Americans only.

The statement is not a slogan. It is a governing standard. It draws a hard line on who the country exists to serve.

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Miller’s role puts that standard at the center of the White House. Jim Jordan has spent years making the same case from Congress. He has called for expanded ICE raids, faster removals, and an end to the sanctuary policies that treat illegal presence as a right. The two positions align. One sets the priority. The other supplies the enforcement tools.

How many more communities will absorb the costs before the raids match the rhetoric?

The midterms just handed Democrats both chambers. They elevated candidates who campaigned on open borders and treated enforcement as cruelty. Miller’s declaration arrives as a direct counter. Jordan’s long record of supporting ICE operations is the practical version of the same idea. Without the raids, the statement remains words.

What changes when the chief of staff and the oversight chairman both treat citizenship as non-negotiable?

The recent election results showed how quickly the numbers shift when enforcement is treated as optional. Texas flipped statewide offices. Michigan sent a senator who has called for Sharia. The pattern is the one Miller named and the one Jordan has fought. America First requires actual removals, not just speeches.

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