Spike Protein May Combine with Human DNA: Cause is Likely mRNA Vaccines
What were they trying to put in us?
There are already peer-reviewed, scientific studies that admit that mRNA vaccines encode a transmembrane SARS-CoV-2 spike protein that can shed antigens and peptide fragments in your circulation, but what does that mean, and what are the implications with a pending Yale study that says mRNA spike proteins may be combining with human DNA?
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Jim Jordan Report to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.