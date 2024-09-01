Though pondering the notion that the current leader of the free world is nothing but an actor is uncomfortable, it is likely true. A new House GOP report insinuates Biden is a thespian who committed impeachable conduct. President Biden is a complete and total fraud.

Biden Defrauded the United States

If the right’s allegations are true, Biden used his time in the Oval Office to defraud the country and enrich his family. An impeachment inquiry has been launched against Biden even though we are less than 100 days away from the next presidential election.

The impeachment effort was launched by the House Oversight, Judiciary, Ways and Means committee. Though the push to remove Biden from power comes toward the end of his term, it is necessary. Republicans in Congress including the likes of Jim Jordan deserve credit for maintaining their commitment to justice.

Jim Jordan and the Right Want the Truth About Biden’s Shady Financial Dealings

The impeachment inquiry, recently referenced by Jim Jordan on X, is a whopping 300 pages. Though the political left insists the report is laden with lies, critical thinkers are likely to conclude there must be at least a kernel of truth in the document.

If the accusations are true, Biden abused his office to improve his family’s finances. Moreover, the accusations stretch all the way to Biden’s business associates. Instead of engaging in cognitive dissonance in which two opposing ideas are considered in juxtaposition, the left has dug its head into the sand.

Sift through the 300-page report referenced by Jordan and you’ll find a litany of accusations that Biden’s actions are impeachable. Moreover, Jordan’s tweet highlighted Biden’s abandonment of democracy when appointing Harris as the Democrats’ nominee for president:

“As Democrats celebrate Joe Biden and crown Kamala Harris as his heir apparent this week, Americans should remember the reality of the Biden-Harris Administration: crime, chaos, and corruption.” – Jim Jordan

The timing of Jordan’s impeachment bombshell is perfect. The Democratic National Convention begins this week in Chicago. The combination of new impeachment allegations and potentially violent pro-Palestine protestors outside of the DNC spells bad news for the Democrats. However, if you were to tune into CNN tonight or tomorrow, you probably wouldn’t hear a peep about the new Biden impeachment allegations.

The Republicans are Building Momentum

Though there is no guarantee that the latest impeachment allegations will have legs, the lengthy report is a win for Republicans. Jordan, the leader of the Judiciary committee, insists the probe into Biden conclusively reveals Biden is a thief. It is alleged that Biden abused his office for personal, familial and business gain at the expense of taxpayers.

The 300-page impeachment report also cites Biden’s obstruction of justice. James Comer, the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability head, insists the allegations amount to the strongest impeachment case of a president that the House has ever seen.

If you don’t have time to read the report, here’s a synopsis: it is alleged that Biden used his time in the Oval Office to coordinate business deals with foreign enterprises to benefit his son, Hunter. Hunter is now employed by the Biden administration. Hunter is an advisor who sits in on meetings, capitalizing on information that can be used for personal gain.

In particular, the report highlights foreign leaders and businesses in Ukraine and China that allegedly cut deals with the Biden clan. It is alleged that the Bidens traded their family “brand” and sway as members of the power elite for personal financial gain at the American taxpayer’s expense.

Republicans Need to Unite

There is a looming question of whether House Republicans have enough internal support for a coordinated impeachment effort. Some Republicans prefer to focus on the shortcomings of the left’s new presidential nominee, Kamala Harris.

Republicans with a passion for justice swear by the language of the Constitution that states the sole remedy for presidential abuse of government is impeachment through the House. It would ultimately be up to the Senate to remove the sitting president.

Republicans in Congress are justified in questioning their peers who prefer to focus on attacking Harris. The 300-page report took an entire year to compile. Those who’ve invested the time necessary to read the full report find damning testimony from 30 witnesses and millions of documents including bank reports.

It is even alleged that the Bidens invited foreign businessmen to the White House for popup dinner meetings. House Republicans insist the Biden family received more than $20 million from business clients in China, Russia, Ukraine and elsewhere.

A united political right has the potential to impeach Biden in the three months leading up to the election. Even if Republicans fail in proving Biden monetized the presidency, an uptick in mainstream media coverage of the impeachment allegations would suffice. Every second of anti-Biden media coverage helps steer voters away from Harris, paving a path toward Trump’s return to the Oval office.