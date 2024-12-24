The arrival of COVID undoubtedly brought about more questions than answers. So far, we know that COVID, despite claims to the contrary, was a fairly benign virus in most cases. The average American suffered little more than a cold when testing positive for COVID. Some didn’t experience any symptoms at all.

This virus posed the greatest harm to elderly folks and individuals with pre-existing health complications. Had the United States government adopted a sensible mitigation strategy, there would have been specific measures put in place to shield the most vulnerable from harm.

Instead, the government imposed one-size-fits-all solutions like social distancing, mandatory masking, and forced COVID vaccinations. Meanwhile, the medical experts told all sorts of lies about the effectiveness and safety of these immunizations, along with the origins of this virus.

Thankfully, a recent report from the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic sheds some real clarity on what really transpired during and after COVID.

Here’s What We Know So Far

Put together by conservative officials like Rep. Brad Wenstrup, this final report from the aforementioned subcommittee is a must-read. It reveals a lot of interesting truths and informational tidbits that the general public should be aware of.

For starters, gain-of-function research is the most probable cause of COVID to begin with. This means the virus was, in fact, tampered with in a lab before being unleashed on the world. Moreover, American tax dollars directly funded gain-of-function research, despite hacks like Dr. Anthony Fauci claiming otherwise during congressional testimonies.

The select subcommittee’s findings next reveal that state governments and the federal government alike were woefully unprepared to handle COVID. These entities didn’t handle oversight in a constructive manner, nor were they prepared to ensure that COVID relief money was properly allocated.

The report also gets into the many dangers that the COVID vaccines brought about. Mandates to receive this short trampled on individual liberties, while forcing businesses to remain closed.

COVID vaccine mandates likewise harmed the military, as many service members were understandably not comfortable with receiving a rushed jab. As it turns out, these service members weren’t even in the demographic of people most at risk from this virus.

This Will Take Years to Recover From

Going into 2025, this country is just now starting to see just how much poor leadership cost this nation. During COVID, the forced, unnecessary closure of businesses led to unemployment rates that rivaled the Great Depression. Of all the businesses impacted by shutdowns, roughly 60% were forced out of operations for good.

Moreover, kids fell behind in schools, causing their reading and writing skills to stall way beyond where they should be. This couldn’t have come at a worse time, either. Children across the United States are already suffering from failed public schools. Well before COVID hit, young people already had quite a bit of catching up to do. Yet, spending months to years (in some cases) away from education only made matters worse.

During these school shutdowns, medical officials claimed that keeping kids at home was scientifically sound and necessary for public health. Though the select subcommittee has deemed these assertions to be false.

Because classrooms were closed for extended time periods, children suffered not just in their education journeys, but also psychologically and physically.

Biden Wanted to Keep This All Under Wraps

Some of the final revelations from the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic showcase yet another disturbing fact: Joe Biden intentionally tried to prevent Americans from knowing the truth.

At every single turn, the Biden administration worked to sabotage this congressional body and throw a wrench in their investigations. Fauci played a direct role in this as well, seeing as he lied to Congress and breached various policies of the National Institutes of Health.

Biden and his ilk knew that this final report from the select subcommittee would be an eye-opener for many Americans. It shines a light on just how much the government failed this country during a precarious period.

We Can’t Trust “the Experts”

When COVID hit, patriots were repeatedly told to put aside our personal worries and trust the experts. Americans who questioned the origins of the virus faced accusations of being “conspiracy theorists.” People who didn’t want to receive a rushed vaccine that came to market in a matter of months were accused of endangering public health.

Many folks trusted the experts and paid the price for it. Some are dead. Others are suffering from lifelong heart defects. Then, you have Americans whose children were vaccine-injured with little to no recourse.

Moving forward, we can’t simply trust that people with white coats, positions in government, or doctoral degrees have our best interests at heart. Time and time again, the elites have shown us they’re not above lying, cheating, and doing whatever’s necessary to further their bottom lines.

Every single American should thoroughly review this final report from the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic. It will shine a light on just how much the experts lied and failed this nation.