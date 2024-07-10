The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) recently issued a landmark decision that fundamentally reshapes the legal landscape regarding the power of federal agencies. In a stunning rebuke to nearly four decades of judicial deference to federal agencies, the Court has re-evaluated and effectively curtailed the so-called Chevron deference. This decision marks a significant victory for proponents of limited government and individual liberty.

Chevron essentially allowed federal agencies to interpret ambiguous laws themselves, giving them significant power to shape and enforce regulations by claiming that agency officials are “experts” within their respective fields. But with this new ruling, all that has changed.

Understanding Chevron Deference

Chevron deference, stemming from the 1984 case Chevron U.S.A., Inc. v. Natural Resources Defense Council, Inc., has long been a cornerstone of administrative law. The doctrine essentially allowed federal agencies to interpret ambiguous statutes within their purview, provided their interpretations were “reasonable.” In practice, this often meant that courts would defer to the agency's expertise and judgment in regulatory matters, granting them significant latitude in policymaking and enforcement.

The Case That Sparked the Shift

The recent case that prompted this seismic shift involved a dispute over the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) interpretation of its regulatory authority under the Clean Air Act. Critics of Chevron deference have long argued that such broad agency power undermines the separation of powers, allowing unelected bureaucrats to effectively create and enforce laws without sufficient accountability. The Supreme Court's decision to revisit and restrict Chevron deference aligns with these concerns, emphasizing the judiciary's role in interpreting the law and safeguarding individual rights against potential governmental overreach.

A small, family-owned New England fishing company, Loper Bright Enterprises, was being bankrupted by a federal agency, because they couldn't afford the $700 per day they were being charged by the National Marine Fisheries Service to monitor their herring fishery. There’s no law or statute that gives the NMFS the authority to charge business owners for this expense. NMFS officials just decided on their own to start doing it back in 2013.

You might be asking “Why did they think they could away with just charging people without any legal authorization?” Because as part of the Chevron decision, the Supreme Court decided that regulatory agencies were the "experts" in their field, and the courts should just defer to their interpretation of the law. Why even have courts then if they’re not going to fulfill the role of interpreting the law?

Passing the buck on deciding the intent and enforcement of laws is how the Pentagon was able to decide that every Active-Duty service member had to get the Covid vaccine or be separated from the military. There was no legislation in place that granted them that authority, they just made it up.

It's how the Bureau of Land Management decides how much to charge cattle ranchers for grazing on federal land. In other words, it’s how bloated federal agencies have been able to create a bureaucracy of fees, fines and regulations without anyone voting on the matter or giving them the authority to do so.

According to constitutional attorneys Ropes & Gray, “Statutes often contain both ambiguities in their language and gaps in their coverage. Some of these are purposeful; many are not. At base, Chevron and Loper Bright revolve around who gets to decide the meaning of statutes in light of those ambiguities – federal courts (who traditionally have had the say over the meaning of laws) or agencies (the organizations tasked with implementing these statutes). Loper Bright says that that power resides with the courts.”

A Win for Reducing Government Overreach

The SCOTUS decision is a monumental step toward curbing the excessive power of the administrative state. Libertarians and conservatives have consistently argued that Chevron deference enables a dangerous concentration of power within federal agencies, leading to regulatory overreach and a diminution of personal freedoms. By overturning the Chevron decision, the Supreme Court has struck a blow against the bureaucratic leviathan, reinforcing the principles of limited government and individual autonomy.

The critique of Chevron deference rests on several key points:

Separation of Powers: Chevron deference erodes the clear constitutional boundaries between the legislative, executive, and judicial branches. Allowing agencies to both interpret and enforce laws blurs these lines, concentrating power in the executive branch and undermining the judiciary's role as a check on governmental authority. Accountability and Transparency: Federal agencies often operate with a lack of transparency and accountability, issuing regulations that carry the force of law without direct input from elected representatives and the will of the people. This disconnect between agencies and the public diminishes democratic accountability and can lead to regulations that do not reflect the will or best interests of the American people. Economic Freedom: Excessive regulation stifles economic innovation and growth. Agencies empowered by Chevron deference have imposed countless burdensome regulations on business owners, hindering entrepreneurship and economic liberty. Reducing agency power will allow the enterprising men and women who keep America’s economy afloat to grow their businesses without being hamstrung by excessive red tape.

The Supreme Court's decision marks the beginning of a new era in administrative law. By curbing Chevron deference, the Court has signaled a return to a more stringent judicial review of agency actions. This shift is likely to have profound implications across various sectors, including environmental regulation, financial oversight, healthcare policy, and more.

However, the fight is far from over. While this decision represents a significant victory, it also underscores the ongoing need for vigilance in defending individual liberties against governmental overreach. Libertarians must continue to advocate for reforms that promote transparency, accountability, and the decentralization of power.

For years, Chevron deference has been a topic of heated debate. On one side, supporters argued that it made sense to let agencies, which are supposedly staffed with experts, interpret the laws they enforce. On the other hand, critics have long contended that it gave unelected bureaucrats too much power, effectively letting them write laws without proper oversight.

I think anyone who has ever dealt with the Bureau of Land Management or the VA can attest to the fact that just because someone has been appointed to a position in a federal agency doesn’t necessarily mean they are a well-informed expert in that field.

From a libertarian-conservative perspective, the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Chevron is a significant win for those who value limited government and individual liberties. Here’s why.

First off, let’s talk about accountability. Under Chevron, agencies had a lot of leeway to interpret laws in ways that often went unchecked. This meant that bureaucrats could essentially create rules and regulations without being directly accountable to the public. By overturning Chevron, the Supreme Court has shifted power back towards the judiciary and, indirectly, the people. Now, courts will have a more active role in interpreting laws, ensuring that agencies do not overstep their bounds.

This ruling also emphasizes the importance of the separation of powers. The Constitution clearly delineates the roles of the legislative, executive, and judicial branches. Chevron blurred these lines by allowing the executive branch (through its agencies) to take on a quasi-legislative role. With this new decision, we’re seeing a reassertion of the judiciary’s role in interpreting laws, which is a crucial check on executive power.

This decision could lead to more precise and carefully crafted legislation. Lawmakers may now feel greater pressure to draft clear, unambiguous laws, knowing that they can’t rely on agencies to fill in the gaps by deciding how to interpret and enforce them. This will reduce the risk of overregulation and ensure that laws are more reflective of the will of the people, rather than the interpretations of unelected officials.

Of course, there are concerns about how this will impact the efficiency and effectiveness of government agencies. Some worry that without Chevron, agencies might become bogged down in legal battles over every regulatory decision. While I will admit this is a valid concern, it’s also an opportunity to push for reforms that enhance transparency and accountability within these agencies.

If the lawsuits are justified, then these agencies need to be held accountable in court, and if they’re not, that’s exactly what we have judges for. To weigh the evidence and decide whether a case merits the court’s consideration. If doing the job it was intended to carry out is a strain on the judicial system, then we have a broken system that needs to be overhauled and streamlined.

In essence, the overturning of Chevron marks a significant shift towards rebalancing power among the branches of government. It’s a move that reinforces the principles of limited government and accountability, values that are central to the libertarian ethos. While the road ahead might be complex and fraught with legal challenges, this decision opens the door for a more transparent and accountable regulatory process.

For those of us who believe in the importance of individual liberty and limited government, this Supreme Court decision is a welcome change. It’s a reminder that even long-standing doctrines can be reevaluated and reformed in the pursuit of a more balanced and fair system. If you’re bored at work and have a lot of time on your hands to waste combing through columns of legalese, the Court’s full decision can be found here.