Despite the best efforts from teachers unions and other members of the establishment, they’re not getting the last laugh on education.

Every year, more and more Americans are waking up to just how terrible the public school system is. With this awareness comes the refusal to let their kids be warehoused for eight hours a day.

Academic officials had a long time to get things right. They could have listened to parents who vocalized concerns and asked for certain changes. Though instead, these academics decided that their fancy degrees and credentials made them above reproach.

In 2025, that’s backfiring on them in real time.

More and more parents are learning that they have much more power than they once thought to give their kids a phenomenal education. On X, Rep. Jim Jordan spoke to this, providing insight into the tangible momentum behind school choice.

The Future of Education is Bright in Ohio

According to Rep. Jordan, who also hails from the Buckeye State, school choice in Ohio is expected to increase by 20% over just the next two years.

This is monumental and shows just how many parents are working to get their kids up for success. Private classrooms and charter schools have so much to offer young people, while remaining free of poisonous ideologies like wokeness and DEI.

Bureaucratic bloat has been a major problem in Ohio for a long time. Teachers unions across the state tried their best to vilify school choice and make it virtually inaccessible to everyday Americans.

Though thanks to hard work at the grassroots levels, families across the state are no longer resigned to the failures of the public school system. This doesn’t just set kids up for success later in life; it also gives the parents who love them considerable peace of mind.

Even the Detractors of School Choice Exercise School Choice