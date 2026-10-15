Ignored ice detainer leads to deaths of 2 American women, violates US immigration laws, as elected officials ignore federal detainee requests for foreign nationals charged with crimes against Americans.

Two American women lost their lives in Virginia due to actions taken by local officials who chose to disregard a federal ice detainer on a Mexican national charged with their murders.

The anger from this incident seems to be increasing exponentially as we see this pattern repeated consistently throughout the country with politicians protecting their sanctuary laws while families mourn the death of their loved ones.

We’re not seeing abstract Failures in policy. These are concrete examples of leaders who refuse to abide by the federal immigration law and instead give precedence to foreign nationals over the well-being and safety of US taxpayers who employ them.

Deadly costs of selective refusal to Cooperate

We have seen this sequence of events occur with numbing consistency.

Federal authorities filed the detainer to ensure that the individual would remain incarcerated pending removal proceedings.

Local ordinances overrode that detainer and allowed the individual to be released. days after his release, he was charged with a double-homicide that destroyed the lives of Two families.

There’s no way to sugarcoat the fact that “sanctuary” policies turned a deportable individual into a free agent walking among the general population.

Local officials justify such decisions by stating that such practices help foster trust within their respective communities. Such justifications are clearly false based upon the realities of the situation.

The victims were not afforded any similar consideration. Their names become nothing but news reports regarding crimes committed against them, while the same local officials continue to recite their talking points on compassionate action each time they choose to ignore a detainer.

The obvious hypocrisy exhibited by local officials stems from the fact that the paperwork required to effectuate the detainer already exists. The only thing they failed to do was ignore it.

Why must taxpayers lobby state and city governments?