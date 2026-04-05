Jim Jordan — fearless chairman of the House Judiciary Committee — is not playing games with our borders and our safety.

Imagine this worst-case scenario: a young American college student, full of potential, strolling down the streets of a major U.S. city. Suddenly, she meets her end at the hands of a criminal illegal alien that had been previously arrested two times. The city, which was meant to protect her, decided to give the invader the green light.

That is Chicago today.

And that is happening because of sanctuary city policies that put foreign law-breakers above American citizens.

Rep. Jim Jordan will not let it slide. He has been pounding the point home, with stark and brutal clarity, that Republicans want criminal illegal aliens deported. Democrats want them released in your neighborhood.

Period. No spin, no excuses. Just the plain, simple, raw truth that every working-class American feels in their gut.