It might not be long until the federal government spends one-third or even half of what it did under the Biden administration. The rise of the Department of Governmental Efficiency (DOGE) has spurred House Republicans to coordinate spending cuts.

The committee chairs leading House Republicans plan on cutting $2.5 trillion to $3 trillion from the budget. The challenge lies in convincing enough Congress members to pass the proposed spending into law.

The Republicans Have a Plan

Political pundits are fond of referencing Elizabeth Warren’s “I have a plan for that” line. This time around, it is the Republicans who have a plan.

The political right’s reconciliation package is highlighted by the aforementioned spending cuts. The reduction in spending would coincide with a decrease in taxes.

It appears that the Republicans plan on cutting funding for student loan programs. Though student loan funding cuts at the federal level seem like a blow to the poor, the burden would fall on state governments.

Get 61% off for 1 year