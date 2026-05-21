Judiciary committee chairperson, rep. Jim Jordan, and ranking member, rep. Tom McClintock are probing Colorado’s sanctuary law policy. According to a post by The Daily Signal on X, this is more than a mere administrative hurdle.

The Colorado plan is a purposeful barrier to impede Immigration and customs enforcement (ICE)’s ability to scrutinize illegal aliens involved in pending litigation while preventing the free exchange of information between state courts and immigration agencies.

Attorneys must attest to compliance with the Colorado policy prior to accessing the state’s online court filing system. Thus, the courthouse doors are wide open for alien felons.

Colorado’s sanctuary scheme is part of its larger sanctuary agenda which seeks to prevent cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. The addition of an obligation to confirm compliance prior to filing electronically creates another obstacle.

If an attorney fails to click the “compliance” box, the case is rejected from electronic filing and transferred to the slower and less efficient paper based filing process. In effect, this allows defendants who may be subject to deportation proceeding in conjunction with pending felony charges to avoid detection.

Federal statutes prohibit states from deliberately obstructing immigration law. Colorado’s policy appears to flirt with violating federal statute. Rep. Jim Jordan, a well-known opponent of overreaching federal power, views Colorado’s actions as severely problematic.

Paid subscribers can access Jordan’s logic and suggestions for reform below.