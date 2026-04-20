Rep. Jim Jordan: What Makes Gov. Tim Walz Think Politics Protected the Biggest Child Nutrition Scam in State History?

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So why did a quarter-billion dollars in federal money allocated to feed kids go straight into luxury vehicles, wire transfers, and individual pockets?

The answer to that is simple. It’s politics. Pure, vote-hunting politics.

Rep. Jim Jordan wasn’t messing around during that committee hearing. He pinned down former Vice-Presidential candidate, current Minnesota Governor, Tim Walz. Jordan presented the details of the massive Feeding our Future scandal. The federal money designated to help children eat was used to fund one of the biggest scams in the state’s history.

Jordan didn’t stop at the dollar amount.

“98 people have been charged,” he said. “And I wonder if you know how many of them are Somali?”

Eighty-five percent.

A major voting block. And Jordan spoke directly to the elephant in the room. The one nobody wants to acknowledge: fear of losing political clout caused all of this.

There was one question. There was one clear fact. And that’s why the room fell silent.

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