The America First movement is under siege from several dangerous entities.

Radical leftists

Trump haters

RINOs

Deep state operatives

Each of these parties has a vested interest in sabotaging commonsense reforms, upholding the corrupt status quo, and keeping Americans in a chokehold.

This is NOT a drill.

Right under our noses, covert government operations have been undermining our nation, our freedoms, and our future.

Everyone needs to know what’s at stake here.

At the heart of it all is Jack Smith, a former Special Counsel for the Justice Department. Earlier in October, Smith was called out by GOP Rep. Jim Jordan.

What for, you might ask? As it turns out… for spearheading the unlawful surveillance of America First conservatives.

Be Very Wary of Arctic Frost

Arctic Frost is the operation in question. With this, Smith and his cronies dug into phone records and calls of elected GOP lawmakers. In violating their constitutional rights, deep state hacks also showed just how far they’ll go to keep the swamp intact.

Multiple Republicans were targeted by Arctic Frost…