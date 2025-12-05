Rep. Jim Jordan Sets the Record Straight

As Republicans fight to restore order and empower everyday patriots, the radical left is creating chaos and confusing everyone.

They lied about the latest government shutdown, one they dragged out for 43 days. They lied about questionable elections in states like New Jersey, Virginia, and New York.

Now, they’re trying to lie about the future of the country and what Republicans are really fighting for.

This can’t stand.

Thankfully, GOP Rep. Jim Jordan has been clearing the air.

He’s dismantling leftist lies and ensuring that patriots have a REAL understanding of what’s happening in our country.

It’s during the Ohio congressman’s recent sit down with SiriusXM’s Stephen Smith that the actual truth came to light.

What the Swamp Won’t Tell You About the Government Shutdown

Democrats dragged out the shutdown for 43 days, all in hopes of getting free handouts for illegal aliens.

The radical left tried to BULLY Republicans into raising taxes on us so that foreign invaders enjoy a cushy life on OUR dime.

Despicable.

When America First lawmakers held the line against these insane demands, Democrats finally gave up.

As Rep. Jordan explained, Republicans were ALWAYS going to bat for healthcare, to make it more affordable.

How are they doing it? By working to bring down interest rates, while lowering premiums and deductibles.

Democrats tried to sabotage that…all while PRETENDING to fight for the everyday worker.

They Lied About Blue State Races

When extreme leftist candidates “won” November elections in states like New Jersey, New York, and Virginia…the swamp blew it out of proportion.

They IMMEDIATELY painted it as a sign of voters turning on America First.

Meanwhile, each of these states are places where the radical left’s long maintained control. Coincidentially, New Jersey, New York, and Virginia are ALSO known for having weak election integrity laws.

Go figure!

That’s something Democrats didn’t want Americans to know. Thankfully, Rep. Jordan explained it all perfectly while speaking with SiriusXM.

The Deep State is Lying About Our America First Movement

As we speak, Republicans are fighting to put money in the pockets of everyday patriots and small businesses.

What are Democrats doing? They’re scheming to send OUR money to foreign regimes, terrorists, and countries that hate us.

Yet once again, they want to flip the script.

Rep. Jordan isn’t letting them get away with this, though. While talking with SiriusXM, the Ohio congressman revealed exactly how Republicans move to advance the America First agenda.

Step one: getting corrupt government OUT of people’s lives.

Permanently!

This means reducing dependence on the government for healthcare. It also means removing burdensome taxes that hurt everyday consumers, small businesses, and overall job creation.

Step two: putting AMERICA FIRST, not Ukraine, not Israel, not illegal aliens.

This means investing and reinvesting in domestic resources. It also means not sending our money to bankroll foreign wars that don’t benefit the United States.

The radical left…they’re fighting for the OPPOSITE.

They’re trying to increase healthcare costs, taxes, and send MORE money overseas. All the while, they want you to think Republicans are the bad guys.

The Path Forward is Clear

In order for America First to prevail, we need support from grassroots patriots nationwide.

This means ensuring that freedom fighters like Rep. Jim Jordan aren’t replaced by RINOs or radical leftists.

The Ohio Republican is up for reelection next year, starting with a May 2026 primary.

Rush a donation to his campaign TODAY.

Spread the word to voters in Ohio’s 4th district on why Jordan needs to keep his seat in Congress.

The more patriots we have like him, the faster we can defeat this diabolical, leftist agenda to overthrow America.