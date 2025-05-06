For far too long, ActBlue has been able to masquerade as a simple fundraising platform for Democratic candidates. While many left-wingers do raise money through ActBlue, there’s a lot more to this company than meets the eye.

Of course, as troubling information comes to light, Democrats are already working overtime to do damage control. Some are sending emails to supporters, accusing Republicans of unfairly targeting ActBlue.

Others have begun asking Americans to donate money to Democratic candidates ahead of next year’s midterm elections. Without exaggeration, the left will do just about anything to hold onto power, further control, and shut down opposition by any means necessary.

Unfortunately for ActBlue, their time is quickly coming to an end. In April, GOP Rep. Jim Jordan revealed that he’s officially investigating the platform for fraud and other potential crimes.

The End of the Line For ActBlue