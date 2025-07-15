Jim Jordan Report

Jim Jordan Report

Rep. Jim Jordan Defends Capitalism Against Corrupt Bad Actors

Jul 15, 2025
Here in the United States, capitalism is one of the bedrock principles making this nation the greatest in the world. Thanks to this economic system, Americans are encouraged to learn, innovate, and create jobs for others.

Moreover, capitalism affords people the opportunity to better themselves, have a say in the free market, and support businesses of their choice. Despite the many upsides of the free market, however, there have always been bad actors looking to take advantage of it.

In 2025, it’s not always easy to spot enemies of capitalism. Some openly riot while carrying hammer and sickle signs. Though others are a lot more underhanded with their agenda to morph the United States into a communist nation.

Thankfully, this country is home to brave patriots like Republican Rep. Jim Jordan who won’t stand by and let capitalism be undermined. The conservative lawmaker proved as much during a recent congressional hearing. Here, he called out corrupt proxy holders that want to shut down organic competition in the free market.

To say these folks have overplayed their hand would be a major understatement.

Here’s What’s Happened Behind the Scenes

