However, one extremely concerning risk is how the rise of MS-13 gang members can have a major impact on local high schools, as this gang recruits many younger students. MS-13 is the largest and one of the most deadly gangs in the country.

A recent case with a public school in Virginia shows that many schools are not equipped to deal with these risks. More importantly, they often may be unable to communicate specifics about the safety of the school. During this recent school board meeting, board members ignored the parents’ questions and ended the meeting early.

It is becoming more difficult for parents to trust public schools for so many reasons. In this environment, it may be more suitable to home school or consider other options like private schools or charter schools, which may be less risky.

Loudoun County Public School Ignores Concerns About an MS-13 Gang Member

Get 25% off for 1 year