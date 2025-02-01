Get 61% off for 1 year

Over the past four years, the United States military has come under attack from within. The Biden administration did everything possible to kneecap America’s national defense. With every single move the former president made, our country was laughed at from around the world and not taken seriously.

We saw this with COVID vaccine mandates being weaponized against the military. Despite the ineffectiveness of these jabs, Biden fired thousands of service members who asserted their right to decline said vaccines.

He also did this during a period when military recruitment rates had already been staggering. All in all, America’s military has been in bad shape and our enemies are lying in wait for the best moment to strike.

Thankfully, with Trump back in office, the tide is finally turning. This January, the president announced that he’s rehiring the service members who were unfairly discharged due to Biden’s bogus vaccine mandate.

Our Military is So Back

More than 8,000 military members dismissed for refusing to get rushed COVID jabs are going to return to service. Not only that, but they’ll also be awarded back pay from the time of their discharge.

These brave members of the Armed Forces never should have been let go. They valiantly served our great nation, only for Biden to spit in their faces. Though in 2025, it’s a nationwide relief to know they’ll be returning to service and treated fairly once again.

As time goes on, the US military is going to be so much more equipped to handle any challenges that lie ahead. Our enemies, many of whom are lying in wait to attack America, will have to think twice, given the boost our troops just received.

Now more than ever, our military needs as much strength and might as possible. We need leaders who care about a strong national defense and how America is represented on the world stage.

Throughout the 2024 presidential election, Trump repeatedly vowed to do right by our military. He also made it clear the country would completely walk back all of the disastrous measures passed and embraced during the Biden administration.

Moving forward, this sets a phenomenal precedent for the US Armed Forces.

An Increase in Military Recruitment Rates?

In order for the military to thrive and protect our nation for generations to come, new recruits are essential.

Sadly, this is an area where the country has struggled in recent years. However, with President Trump rehiring unfairly discharged service members, recruitment rates may very well begin to improve.

The odds of this have certainly increased, given the long-awaited return of Trump’s America First policies.

Folks are much more likely to sign up for military service when they have confidence in the commander-in-chief. Biden repeatedly disrespected and let down our troops; whereas Trump has consistently gone to bat for our servicemembers.

All things considered, it would seem the best days for our military are ahead. With this country finally turning the page on failed policies, we can begin moving ahead in the right direction.

Americans Are Thrilled

On social media, President Trump is being praised for bringing back thousands of well-qualified, patriotic service members who suffered a grave injustice.

Over the past several years, there’s been a rise of people who once thought about joining the military reconsidering.

Many felt that between COVID vaccine mandates and other similar measures from the Biden administration, there was no reason to think service members would get a fair shake. Others expressed concern about their relatives who were already in the military under the former president.

Thanks to President Trump, a lot of people across the nation can breathe easier. Families of the 8,000+ troops who lost their jobs are finally being vindicated and seeing justice in action.

Stay Tuned For More Updates About Our Armed Forces

Bringing back unjustly fired service members is just the start of strengthening the nation’s military.

Trump also signed a handful of executive orders to root out DEI and the inclusion of mentally ill individuals in the Armed Forces. Gone are the days of the greatest military being watered down with mandated diversity at all costs or other woke agendas.

Without a robust military, our nation has no chance of continuing to lead as a global superpower. We have to lead from a position of strength, not weakness.

This means making sure that only the best and brightest are serving our country as troops. Of equal importance is keeping out insidious forces that don’t really want the best for the United States.

Unsurprisingly, Trump’s critics are already pitching a fit about the return of these 8,000 service members. They’re insisting these troops shouldn’t be rehired or given back pay, all because they refused a rushed, unsafe vaccine.

Thankfully, the radical left isn’t running the show anymore. Their days of weakening our Armed Forces in the name of wokeness and tyranny are done.