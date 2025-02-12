The last president truly showed no mercy when it came to targeting his perceived enemies and weaponizing the government against them.

Parents who expressed concerns about DEI and other woke agendas in schools suffered the label of “domestic terrorists.” Patriots who pushed back against COVID vaccine mandates were isolated from society and called “superspreaders.”

Let’s also not forget about pro-life Americans who were routinely targeted and abused by Biden’s corrupt government. Many of these people even ensured prosecution from the Justice Department, followed by substantial prison sentences.

Thankfully, President Trump’s return to office has led to the undoing of these significant injustices.

Get 61% off for 1 year

Much-Needed Presidential Pardons

Since returning to office, Trump’s granted clemency to a number of Americans who were persecuted by Biden. This includes over 1,500 January 6 protesters, along with patriots who believe in the right to life.

Freedom fighters like Bevelyn Beatty Williams, Eva Edl, and many others suffer horrible treatment from the government, all because they refused to bow down to the radical abortion lobby.

Yet, even when faced with undue prison sentences and attacks from the public, pro-life believers never wavered in their principles.

This has since paid off, as they’ve been able to go home free and enjoy a new lease on life. As we mark this milestone, it’s critical to remember one essential detail:

President Trump is the only leader with the power to issue clemency and right the wrongs of the previous administration.

Now more than ever, this is the leadership needed to get America back on track and return to a culture that actually values life at all stages.

Get 61% off for 1 year

Corrupt Justice Department Officials Are Already Facing Consequences

When Biden was calling the shots, officials working in the Justice Department were more than happy to target not just pro-life patriots, but also President Trump himself.

This year, however, the chickens are coming home to roost. In January, Trump fired corrupt Justice Department workers. Americans are now eagerly waiting to see if the officials who abused their power will face any criminal charges.

There’s a strong possibility that they will.

Holding these people to account would send a very strong message. It would show that no one is above the law, nor will tyrants be able to get away with abuses of power.

Rest assured that if Democrats had gotten their way in the 2024 election, these same Justice Department officials would be in power. They’d also be targeting even more Americans who stand up for the sanctity of life.

The Pro-Life Movement is Back and Better Than Ever

For years, the radical left made a point to life, fearmonger, and demagogue anyone who stands up against the sin of abortion.

Though in the end, justice won and righteousness won.

Not only does America have the strongest pro-life president, but we also have a House and Senate led by pro-life conservatives.

This provides we the people with all the tools we need to protect the most vulnerable among us, even while they’re still in the womb. We also have the votes to save even more lives by rolling back the radical left’s efforts to keep abortion alive in America.

Despite the major wins of the pro-life movement, it would be a mistake to get complacent. We have to keep speaking out, standing for what’s right, and doing the work at the grassroots level.

The pro-abortion, baby-hating, radical left isn’t going to back down just because of Trump’s recent pardons.

If anything, these folks will become even more desperate to attack pro-life values and push for abortion, even after birth.

The Next Best Steps For the Pro-Life Movement

Moving forward, we have to stay focused and unified. Pro-life patriots can’t afford to get sidetracked or forget about everything that’s at stake in 2025 and beyond.

This means pushing for national legislation protecting the right to life across all 50 states. Call your federal representatives and senators today. Ask them to sponsor such bills.

It also means supporting fetal personhood laws that shield the sovereignty of unborn babies from the moment of conception. To date, fetal personhood laws have yet to get off the ground, let alone be voted on at the national level.

Be prepared: all of these things will come under immediate attack from the godless left. They’ll claim that pro-life Americans are cruel, out of touch, and “extreme.”

Just as they did with slavery, Democrats will insist that some people are more deserving of rights than others.

It’s a tale as old as time from the left, one that the pro-life movement needs to swiftly and effectively combat.

The future is bright. Both President Trump and Vice President Vance are brave freedom fighters who’ll always stand up for the rights of the unborn. They’ll never kowtow to the abortion activists or make “compromises” that lead to the snuffing out of innocent lives.

Get 61% off for 1 year