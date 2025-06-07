From the moment Pfizer came out with COVID vaccinations, Americans knew that something wasn’t right. These jabs were marketed as effective and safe, yet failed to undergo the necessary analysis.

Moreover, COVID was not a life threatening virus to the majority of the public. It posed the greatest risks to the elderly and persons with pre existing medical conditions. However, for the average, everyday citizen, the virus was as inconvenient as a common cold.

Big pharma companies like Pfizer largely capitalized on the fear surrounding COVID. With the mainstream media blowing this virus out of proportion, many folks felt that taking a vaccine, however rushed it may be, was the only option.

Even folks who could sense something was awry also felt the pressure to get jabbed. This happened after tyrannical governments began threatening Americans with job loss, societal exclusion, and even criminal arrest if they didn’t take the COVID shots.

Though not too long ago, a Pfizer whistleblower came forward, revealing what the company was doing behind the scenes amid mass COVID panic.

Pfizer Was Always Operating in Bad Faith

Pfizer’s COVID vaccine was never safe or effective. However, the company strategically waited until after the 2020 presidential election to release its results publicly.