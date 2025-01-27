Under this two-tiered system, a middle-class catholic with conservative values is deemed a radical threat to the country, while crooks like Fauci and Hunter Biden can run free and face no consequences. The government has called ordinary conservatives domestic terrorists. It has also spied on them and censored them for opposing the radical agenda of the DNC.

Luckily, Republicans have landed a handful of victories in recent years, but this is nothing to celebrate. Our government needs to spend the next four years reversing the damage caused by the DNC, which threatened individual liberty and undermined public trust in the government. People have no reason to trust the government until Trump’s cabinet squashes this two-tiered justice system and restores all individual liberties that were taken away in the 2020s.

The House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government has made massive strides to expose this deep corruption and has developed an action plan to ensure that our political system doesn’t work against people who belong to the unfavored party. May our country never again resemble its embarrassing state of the early 2020s.





Weaponization Panel Reveals Two-Tiered System

Americans have had their basic constitutional rights violated in the past 4-5 years, all while watching corrupt individuals like Hunter Biden and Fauci walk away free. Many people voted accordingly, bringing in a new government that already has plans to attack this corruption.



The Weaponization Committee recently announced a 17,000-page report showing the corruption of the two-tiered system of government. Libertarian-minded individuals like Elon Musk and Jim Jordan have spent years slamming this corrupt form of governance and they have continued to be vocal since the release of this new report.

Not everything is as gloomy as it seems. Many of these politicians have already achieved massive victories, particularly in 2023 and 2024, and there is a good chance the deep state will have much less power during any future “public health” emergencies. Free speech is alive on platforms like X, and federal agencies have had to admit their wrongdoings. Under Trump’s leadership, there will also be more ethical individuals in leadership positions.

Tackling Past Issues of the 2020s

Liberties in the United States were under severe attack under the Biden-Harris administration, and there is a lot of work the incoming administration needs to do to reverse this extensive damage.



The House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government shared a list of some of the atrocities that the government has committed since 2020, and most importantly, some of the major victories our government has had in reclaiming key freedoms.

Big tech became one of the most dangerous entities in the country in the early 2020s, as its censorship destroyed medical freedoms and had an obvious bias against conservative voices. While the Biden crime family received special treatment, Trump was harassed by tech companies and the media for years for many false allegations that ended up being overturned.



This 2020 administration was also very vocally against Christian values, and thankfully this stance was one of many reasons why the DNC lost in 2024. Kamala has received a lot of criticism from Catholics for her anti-catholic views. She even mocked someone for saying “Jesus is Lord” at a rally. The government also took Covid as an opportunity to attempt to attack religious gatherings, but luckily many churches were able to resist this attempt. In the DNC’s eyes, anyone who is conservative and religious is a threat to their party.

Many factors made it too risky for whistleblowers to expose some of the Biden crime family’s illegal actions, and the media spent a lot of time covering for them and labeling any criticism of Hunter Biden as misinformation. Whistleblowers from the IRS even showed how it was difficult for them to go after the Biden crime family, despite Hunter Biden’s obvious wrongdoings. Meanwhile, the DNC has been ramping up the IRS to go after smaller US taxpayers. The IRS has already had to apologize for targeting conservative groups, yet the Biden administration tried to continue to make the situation worse.



The most shocking revelation from these past four years has been that some democrats were unable to escape attacks from their party. The party labeled Tulsi Gabbard a Russian asset, merely for opposing excessive wars, and they have also mocked RJK JR. and called him a conspiracy theorist. Both individuals promptly left the DNC after these statements, which reflects the authoritarian and cult-like mindset that has taken hold of the DNC.

Subtle Victories Could Mark the Beginning of a New Wave of Justice

Are we in the early innings of a new wave of justice and freedom in the country?



Our government has slowly begun to build a bipartisan pushback against the two-tiered system of governance, which promotes corruption in the DNC and tramples on the rights of the American public. The Republican party has also been able to poach Tulsi Gabbard and RFK Jr., who will now be spearheading new solutions in areas like foreign policy, intelligence, and public health. We have already seen many breakthroughs in recent months, and things could become much better under a Trump administration.

The DNC’s attacks on religion should be very frightening, as Christian persecution has been rising globally. Thankfully, the FBI has also been forced to rescind its previous anti-Catholic memo after facing strong backlash from the Catholic community.

Whistleblowers from the IRS were also able to freely come forward and express some of the challenges that the IRS faced in going after Biden. Even though these efforts ended up in vain, after Biden pardoned his son, there is still a lot of new freedom under HR 7750, which will allow more individuals to expose deep government corruption without fearing consequences.

In a very recent victory, the IRS announced that it would make major changes to its policies and avoid unannounced home visits. This previous system was a massive slap in the face to law-abiding Americans, who sat perplexed as the IRS failed to go after the Biden crime family and instead focused on smaller individuals.





Big tech has even lost a lot of power, as many tech executives began to reverse course and hedge their words once they realized a Trump victory was inevitable. Mark Zuckerberg recently confirmed that the Biden administration had strongly pressured him to pursue policies that he would not have otherwise pursued.

These are very small victories, yet it is imperative to note that our government was able to achieve these results during a corrupt Biden administration. The outlook should be much more positive with Trump’s new cabinet, which is poised to take on the deep state. The early 2020s have shown how fast things can change in our government, and it is very encouraging that the Republican party is already beginning to plan how to make the most of 2025-2028. Any victories achieved during this period could be monumental and likely cause long-lasting changes across the country, as these measures are all backed by the Constitution, a document that the DNC seems to have forgotten about.