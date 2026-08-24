Obama Was Briefed on the Plan to Tie Trump to Russia. Jim Jordan Says That Is Seditious Conspiracy.

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🚨 OBAMA EXPOSED! President Trump posted this! “This should shake every single American in their shoes. I hate to say this, but President Barack Obama, there is now incontrovertible evidence that he was the spearhead of a seditious conspiracy to subvert the will of the American people and overthrow the United States government back in 2016. We must, absolutely must, hold every one of these criminals accountable for the crimes that they committed. They are the most heinous crimes committed in American history. James, James Comey, John Brennan, Clapper, Rice, Biden was in the meeting on July 28th in the Oval Office. They briefed Barack Obama on Hillary Clinton’s plan to, quote, tie Trump to Russia collusion lies. It consumed our national discourse for 5 years. It undermined a sitting, duly elected president. It sabotaged administration. It framed a 3-star general. It destroyed and ripped this country apart. We had a constitutional crisis, the likes of which I don’t think any American can fully comprehend. It is atrocious, and every single one of them must be held accountable.”

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This should shake every single American.

There is now incontrovertible evidence that Barack Obama was the spearhead of a seditious conspiracy to subvert the will of the American people and overthrow the United States government.

Those are not fringe words from a political commentator. That is the conclusion being drawn from declassified documents, confirmed briefings, and intelligence records that have been coming out for years and that Tulsi Gabbard accelerated on her final day as Director of National Intelligence.

Here is what the evidence shows.

On July 28th 2016, in the Oval Office, Barack Obama was briefed by James Comey, John Brennan, James Clapper, Susan Rice, and Joe Biden on Hillary Clinton’s plan to tie Donald Trump to Russia collusion lies. Obama sat in that room. He heard the plan. He did nothing to stop it.

What followed consumed the national discourse for five years. It undermined a sitting duly elected president. It sabotaged his administration. It framed a three-star general. It ripped the country apart and created a constitutional crisis the likes of which most Americans cannot fully comprehend.

James Comey. John Brennan. James Clapper. Susan Rice. Joe Biden. All in the room. All aware of the plan. All participants in the deep state corruption that Jordan has spent his career exposing.

And at the center of it all, the 44th president of the United States.

Jim Jordan has never stopped pushing for accountability for every single one of them. Not because it is politically convenient. Because if FBI and CIA careerists can fabricate a conspiracy against a sitting president with the knowledge and blessing of the outgoing president and face no consequences, it will happen again.

The crimes committed against the American people during those years were heinous. The constitutional crisis was real. The cover-up is ongoing. And Jim Jordan is still in that hearing room demanding answers while everyone else has moved on.

This newsletter covers every moment he forces the Obama era deep state corruption into the public record.

44% off forever because the 44th president was in that Oval Office meeting and Jim Jordan has never forgotten it.

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