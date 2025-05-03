Over the years, New York Attorney General Letitia James repeatedly made a name for herself by going after President Trump without merit.

James repeatedly accused Trump of business fraud and all sorts of other crimes. Despite having no real standing for any of these accusations, the New York Democrat would not give up. Even before landing the position of attorney general, James was openly talking about how she’d make a career out of going after Trump.

Running a baseless probe into someone is criminal enough, on its own. However, it turns out that James has reportedly committed a whole host of other illegal acts.

She’s Not Getting Out of This So Easily

At this point in time, James is staring down a lot of problems.

From the looks of things, she listed a Virginia residence as her primary home, lied about the amount of units in her Brooklyn residence to get a loan, and attempted to secure an additional loan by claiming to be her father’s wife.

As a result of all this, William Pulte, the Federal Director of Housing, took swift legal action against the New York attorney general. Pulte directly contacted US Attorney General Pam Bondi, pushing for a criminal referral against James.

Americans are reacting to this in real time. Many pointed out the irony of James repeatedly accusing Trump of crimes when she herself was guilty. Others stated that the New York attorney general’s vendetta was designed to hide her own transgressions behind the scenes.

At this point in time, there’s a very real possibility that further investigation into James’ actions will reveal even more unlawful behavior.

Her Attorney is Trying to Do Damage Control

Currently working as legal counsel for James is none other than Abbe Lowell. In defense of her client, Lowell wrote her own letter to Bondi, trying to smooth things over.

The New York attorney general’s lawyer claims that all allegations against James have already been debunked. According to him, this is nothing more than Trump seeking retribution against James for her previous legal action against him.

Lowell furthermore alleges that the New York attorney general contacted her mortgage loan broker about her Virginia home. According to him, she stated that her Virginia home wouldn’t be her primary residence, despite officially listing it as such, but the primary residence of her nieces.

That’s not all, though.

According to James’ attorney, city records and a 2011 loan application clarify the amount of units in her Brooklyn home. As for claiming to be her father’s wife on a mortgage application in order to secure a favorable loan, Lowell has an explanation for this as well.

According to him, the New York attorney general can produce a 1983 deed for the property documenting her as her father’s daughter.

The Justice Department Will Get to the Bottom of This

Time and time again, Attorney General Bondi has made it clear that politics won’t impact how her office operates. Nevertheless, this doesn’t mean that lawbreakers like James are going to get away with crimes scot free.

Lowell’s explanations for his client’s behavior aren’t shocking. After all, it’s in his job description to make James look good and shield her from any legal repercussions. Lowell is naturally going to undermine any crimes committed by the New York attorney general in hopes of making her appear above board.

In the weeks to come, the Department of Justice will likely end up conducting its own investigation. Based on the findings that have come to light, though, it’s very clear that James has dug herself into a hole.

Moving forward, none of us should be shocked if the New York attorney general ends up conveniently stepping down from her position. No matter what Lowell or any other lawyer says, it’s very clear that James broke some laws and will have to face the music accordingly.

She’s Not the Only One

Believe it or not, some of the officials who’ve been most eager to go after Trump also have the most skeletons in their closet. James is far from an anomaly in this regard.

So far, it remains to be seen how many other people are exposed for breaking the law while making false accusations against Trump. Many of these people are so fixated on the president that they aren’t keeping their own houses in order.

Each and every high level official who’s found to have broken laws should also be held accountable by the Department of Justice. Law and order in this country can only be maintained by holding criminals accountable.

Whether they’re crooked members of Congress or state level attorneys general, no one can be let off the hook. For far too long, people like Letitia James have benefited greatly from a two tiered justice system that protects them.

Though with President Trump back in office, the days of playing fast and loose with the law are over.