Jim Jordan Report

Jim Jordan Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jenny Hendley's avatar
Jenny Hendley
13h

As we screamed about Killary, LOCK 🔐 HER UP and then throw away the key 🔑 🤣 😂. We need Congress to start going after these criminals JJ. Falchi, Dr. Of Death should be first in line. No more pussyfooting around these DEMONRATS.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Hawker's avatar
Hawker
12h

As much as I would like the equal application of the law , as they say "no one is above the law" , I am not going to hold my breath waiting for equal justice . I doubt that in the 249 years of the USA we have ever accomplished equal justice . From local levels of gov. to the very top of the federal Gov. there has and always will be lowlife politicians and bureaucrats trading favors under the table . Especially when there are even small to very large $ to be had. Evidence? just look at the last 100 days of DOGE exposing , now, over 100 BILLION $ and climbing of graft and criminal action by hundreds of gov. agencies with OUR TAX $!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Rand Paul Review
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture