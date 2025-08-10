Over the past several years, we’ve witnessed the radical left declare war on religious liberties. They’ve called Christians everything from fascist and hateful to xenophobic and racist.

Democrats repeatedly claim that anyone asserting their right to religious freedom is somehow imposing on other Americans. In doing so, they conveniently forget that the First Amendment protects these freedoms.

Whether the radical left likes it or not, every single patriot is within their rights to practice their religion.

Many of us know Democrats regularly demonize people of faith. However, what’s less known is just how deep the left’s hatred for religion goes.

Even to this day, many Americans believe that the left’s anti religious freedom agenda is just mostly verbal in nature. Unfortunately, it is much more insidious than that.

While Joe Biden was in the White House, he didn’t just slander people of faith. He actively targeted us by weaponizing the government accordingly.

All of this was recently brought to light, thanks to an investigation from FBI director Kash Patel. Brace yourself, because what’s coming is worse than anyone could have imagined.

Biden and the Previous FBI Were Each In on This

Despite Joe Biden claiming to be of the Catholic faith, he’s repeatedly demonstrated animosity towards believers while in power. In conjunction with the FBI, Biden shamelessly surveilled at least one priest.

The former president also used biased findings from the Southern Poverty Law Center to justify undue oversight. Things only spiraled from there onward. Eventually, FBI counterterrorism tools were directed against Catholics across America.