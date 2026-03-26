New Documents PROVE Mar-A-Lago Raid was Absolutely Politically Motivated

It is no coincidence that Donald Trump’s home was raided a little over a year after he left office. Though the FBI made it seem like the raid was legitimate, the truth is finally being told.

A batch of documents released this week shows it was the Democrats who were behind the Mar-A-Lago raid.

The Dems conveniently overlooked the fact that all former presidents take copies of paperwork home, barging into Trump’s residence for no reason.

The Documents ALL Americans Should Know About

Joe Biden gave the FBI the green light to raid Donald Trump’s home. As exposed in a newly released batch of documents, it was Biden’s Department of Justice that stormed Trump’s home without sufficient cause.

Their reason?

Politics and power.

Biden went to great lengths to unfairly target former President Trump after a peaceful transition of power.

“They searched Baron’s room and the first lady’s closet. None of the normal protocol was followed in the investigation. The case was run out of D.C. Normally, you run it out of the Miami field office.” – Jim Jordan

According to the New York Post, the DOJ waited for Biden to be briefed, giving him a chance to coordinate the Mar-a-Lago raid. Biden’s White House Counsel’s office worked in tandem with the DOJ to forcefully enter Trump’s home.

The documents obtained by media outlets expose Biden as a liar. Those messages make it crystal clear that Biden had no previous knowledge of the FBI’s raid of Trump’s home.

Those who’ve read through the messages found a leading DOJ official pushed for the search.

“I don’t give a damn about the optics [of the Mar-a-Lago raid].” - Anonymous DOJ Official

Though Trump had some government files on his property, it was later revealed Biden also had similar files at his home. Truth be told, it’s likely that all former presidents have some classified documents around the house.

Moreover, defense contractor employees in communities around the world are also have confidential and valuable information at home.

Why?

Because people take their work home with them, regardless of whether they work for the federal government, defense contractors, or other organizations.

Biden’s Motivation for Storming Trump’s Home

The left will stop at nothing to destroy Donald Trump and the Republican party.

Did Biden instruct his FBI agents to plant classified documents at Trump’s property?

It’s quite possible.

After all, there would be no way to prove the documents were planted at Mar-a-Lago so there’s really not much risk in framing Trump.

Let us not forget that Biden still planned on running for a second presidential term in 2022 when the raid occurred.

Portraying Trump as untrustworthy and also as a Russian spy would be the perfect way to sabotage his 2024 presidential campaign.

Jim Jordan Asks: Does the 4 th Amendment Depend on a Meaningless Standard?

Congress passed the 4th Amendment into law to prevent unreasonable searches and seizures.

But does the amendment really mean anything?

If judges responsible for determining if there is probable cause for a crime are in the back pockets of one political party, the protection doesn’t mean much.

Has probable cause become a meaningless standard?

It appears so. After all, how could Biden have proved that Trump likely committed a crime?

It’s a question Biden and his administration have refused to answer.

Here’s the most likely scenario: A leftist judge decided to sign off on a search warrant of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property as retribution for perceived wrongs.

It’s also possible that the judge who gave the green light to search Trump’s property was paid to do so.

“On November 18th, 2022, three days after President Trump announces he’s running for president, Attorney General Garland names Jack Smith special counsel. One of the first things Mr. Smith does is put on his team the very people responsible for the raid on President Trump’s home.” – Jim Jordan

According to reports, FBI employees believed they lacked sufficient probable cause to storm Trump’s home.

It was Biden’s DOJ that pressured those agents into searching Trump’s home and belongings.

Creative Solutions for a Complex Problem

Raids on former presidents similar to that which occurred in Mar-a-Lago should never occur again.

How do we stop such politically-motivated retribution?

It appears Biden might have already done so when declassifying everything in the world. Only sitting presidents can declassify documents.

It might also be prudent to pass a law that empowers former presidents to take copies of classified documents out of the Oval Office for a certain period of time.

What difference does it make if a president accesses classified information while in office or a year or two after departing office?

Not much at all.