Time and time again, we’ve seen the danger that emerges when elites have the opportunity to enrich themselves at the expense of everyday Americans.

Sometimes, those looking to do this country harm don’t immediately make their intentions clear. Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is a great example of this.

After President Trump’s decisive victory in the 2024 election, Zuckerberg quickly rolled back censorship across Facebook and Instagram. In the aftermath of the presidential race, Zuckerberg even claimed that Meta would be turning over a new leaf.

Not long after that, he even formally attended President Trump’s inauguration back in January.

Though despite all of this, many patriots warned that it would be a mistake for Americans to trust Zuckerberg right away. As usual, they were right.

In recent weeks, it’s come to light that Zuckerberg is directly responsible for offering the sensitive personal data of US citizens over to communist China.

Making a Quick Buck at the Expense of National Security

On the world stage, China is - and continues to be - one of our most direct and ruthless competitors. They want to be known as the world’s powerhouse and have increasingly worked to undermine America at every single turn.

None of this ultimately stopped Zuckerberg from attempting to store the data of Meta users in China. Of course, this would have paved the way for the Chinese Communist Party to have access to tens of millions of Americans’ personal information.

Given the existing dynamic between America and China, there’s no doubt that Zuckerberg would have made a lot of money from this approach to data storage.

That’s not the only link between the Meta founder and communist China, though. Zuckerberg’s company also created tools to assist the country with censorship campaigns.

Internal records furthermore link Meta to alerting China about certain AI developments, along with moving to further the nation’s global influence.

With that in mind, it begs to question what else Zuckerberg and his employees got up to behind the scenes. Meta could very well be involved in even more shady deals that haven’t come to light yet.

One Brave Whistleblower Changed Everything