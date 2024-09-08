Scroll through your X feed and you might find a reference to Mark Zuckerberg’s increasing tolerance of censorship. Jim Jordan highlighted the Meta CEO’s latest eye-popping admissions for the world to see. As detailed below, Zuckerberg apologized in a written letter.

“The Zuck” Admits the Biden-Harris Administration Pressured Meta to Censor Americans

Meta was in cahoots with the federal government these past four years. The totalitarian tandem teamed up to censor digital speech on the Meta platform. The shocking admission highlights the symbiotic relationship between government and compromised social media platforms.

Meta’s willingness to bend the knee to the federal government exemplifies the deep level of corruption in our plutocracy. As for why Zuckerberg was willing to comply with the Biden-Harris administration’s push for censorship, one can only guess it was to win favor.

It is also possible that Zuckerberg feared a potential audit of Meta. Censoring Americans’ speech on the popular platform might have helped Meta sidestep a costly and frustrating IRS audit of the company’s books.

Meta now Willingly Censors Americans

Zuckerberg is now on the record as admitting that his social media platform actively censors otherwise free speech. The Zuck’s willingness to comply with the political left’s increasing authoritarianism makes him a traitor to the enation. Zuckerberg’s censorship at the behest of Biden and Harris ultimately amounts to treason.

Those with a passion for free speech are encouraged to migrate to X. The X platform wholeheartedly embraces free speech thanks to its owner, Elon Musk. Musk, a free speech extremist, is the antithesis of Zuckerberg, Biden and Harris.

Those still posting on Meta should be aware that their words are not only monitored but silenced. Zuckerberg has complied with the federal government’s orders to shadow ban or even delete unacceptable posts. Such shadow banned posts undoubtedly favor the political right.

Zuckerberg’s alliance with the federal government to minimize or silence Americans’ speech is important as Meta a platform for debate. Meta is the equivalent of the ancient world’s agora. Those living in ancient Greece would gather around the agora within the Acropolis to discuss divisive issues of the time.

If the heads of state in Ancient Greece disallowed citizens from voicing their opinions at the agora, blood would have been shed. The same response would have been elicited in modern times if we eliminated the ubiquitous distractions of video games, pornography, smart phones and marijuana.

Zuck Writes a Letter to Jim Jordan

In response to growing criticism, Zuckerberg wrote a letter to Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan. The letter referenced requests from the Biden administration to censor information posted about COVID-19 back in 2021. The Biden administration’s requests even pressured Zuckerberg to censor satire and humor pertaining to the pandemic.

The letter goes on to state that Zuckerberg implemented content policy changes in regard to COVID-19. Zuckerberg directly addressed Jordan, stating that he regrets his decision to comply with the federal government’s request. The Zuck also stated that he wishes he was more outspoken about the push for censorship at the time.

"I also think we made some choices that, with the benefit of hindsight and new information, we wouldn’t make today. Like I said to our teams at the time, I feel strongly that we should not compromise our content standards to pressure from any Administration in either direction – and we’re ready to push back if something like this happens." – Mark Zuckerberg’s letter to Jim Jordan

However, Jordan’s push for more information was not reciprocated beyond the letter referenced above.

Zuckerberg: Facebook Throttled the Hunter Biden Laptop Story

The Zuck even went as far as minimizing the visibility of the Hunter Biden laptop controversy. Biden’s laptop containing salacious pictures and details about shady financial dealings was obtained by members of the media. Sadly, Meta did its best to extinguish the story. Say it ain’t so, Mark!

Zuckerberg’s shadow banning of the Biden laptop saga makes it clear that he is anything but a free speech advocate. In response, we’ll likely see Meta users gradually migrate over to X and other free speech platforms like Truth Social.

In the end, Zuckerberg’s admission of the unfortunate truths detailed above constitute a victory for supporters of the First Amendment. It is time that we collectively admit that digital speech is the same as verbalized speech.

Public Debate now Occurs on the Internet

It is also time to admit that most debate occurs on social media, meaning free speech protections must extend to all online platforms. Though the federal government should not directly own such platforms, its judicial arm should safeguard our right to speak freely in the online realm.

Though employers are legally permitted to penalize employees for speech in the workplace, there is an important distinction to be made. Those participating in the modern day agoras of social media should be permitted to exercise their First Amendment right in those privately owned realms.

The logic in guaranteeing free speech in such digital agoras is that participants are not employees of the business. Rather, they are customers of those platforms.