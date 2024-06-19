Democrats continue to call the J6 riots, which lasted a bit over four hours, an attempted insurrection by then-President Trump and his army of Deplorables. Democrats are fairly good at optics when the audience is a bunch of morons who ignore facts and refuse to look any further than the MSNBC app on their smartphones.

When the facts are presented, the real picture comes into focus and it looks like it was the Democrats — headed up by then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and then-Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley — that were attempting a coup d'état.

On the day of the riot, Steven Sund, chief of the United States Capitol Police (now retired), said he called for backup on numerous occasions and it was repeatedly denied.

Sund was a subordinate and it’s clear someone was denying his requests for back-up. If the backup had arrived shortly after Sund requested it, maybe Ashley Babbitt would be alive today. After all, the National Guard was only a few blocks away.

For his part, on January 6th at 2:38 PM Trump tweeted, “Please support our Capitol Police and law enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!” This is but one example of the numerous times Trump called for peace. Calling for peace when you’re the prime mover of an insurrection doesn’t make sense. With Marxists, denying reality is reality and making sense is a fool’s game.

How is Milley mixed up in all of this? Sund made the calls for backup to the Pentagon. Reports say Milley called the Attorney General immediately after receiving a call from Sund and called for “every cop in D.C. down there to the Capitol this minute, all seven to eight thousand of them.”

The reports don’t make sense. Sund found Milley’s supposed statement “patently ridiculous” which, frankly, gives him credibility. The military has no authority to order civilian police departments to do anything unless the president has declared Marshal Law. Trump didn’t declare Marshall law. Did Milley believe he had the authority to do so? Did he crave such authority? Did he dream of it?

From Declassified with Julie Kelly:

Considering resigning in the summer of 2020 during the height of the George Floyd riots, Milley ultimately decided against it. “Fuck that shit,” he told his staff, “I’ll just fight him.” Despite assurances to confidants that he would never openly defy the president—a move he considered illegal—he was “determined to plant flags.” Milley envisioned a scenario involving either a declaration of martial law or a presidential invocation of the Insurrection Act with “Trumpian Brown Shirts fomenting violence.”

Embodying a self-styled narrative of heroic defiance, Milley was prepared to face severe consequences to counter what he perceived as a grave threat. “If they want to court-martial me or put me in prison, have at it,” Milley told his staff, “but I will fight from the inside.”

Milley saw himself as “tasked” with safeguarding “against Trump and his people” from potentially misusing the military, something he confided in a “trusted confidant” to ensure he remained true to this plan. “I have four tasks from now until the twentieth of January,” he affirmed, “and I’m going to accomplish my mission.”

Who's Crazy Now, Milley or Trump?

It doesn’t end there. In the final weeks of Trump’s presidency, Milley placed two calls to his Chinese counterpart, Gen. Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army without Trump's knowledge. According to Bob Woodward’s book Peril, the calls — one on Oct. 30 and the other on Jan. 6, just two days after the J6 riot— were intended to reassure the Chinese that the U.S. would not suddenly launch an attack. Milley — fearful that Trump could act erratically in his final days in office — told Li he would warn him if the U.S. planned to attack China. Treason anyone?

Peril referenced long-running rumors by Trump’s political enemies that the then-president was mentally unstable, especially when he was making the claim the 2020 election was stolen. Al Gore, John Kerry, and Hillary Clinton all claimed their elections were stolen. Were they crazy too? Did anyone call the Chinese and warn them about that?

Milley knew damn well he didn’t have the authority or expertise to determine Trump’s mental health. His actions were those of a traitor and should have been treated as such. Why weren't they?

Rep. Jim Jordan knows the answer. In 2021, he pointed out that political bigwigs like Dr. Fauci, Jim Comey, and Lois Lerner were not elected to office. “I mean, the idea these people who never put their name on a ballot are making decisions for the American people,” Jordan said in an interview on Fox & Friends, “that is not how our system works.”

Jordan meant that bureaucrats calling the shots is not the way the system was designed to work. But in the eyes of the D.C. Swamp, that’s how the system works and anybody who doesn’t like it can rot in the gulag. As the Borg — the Marxist alien machine-men on Star Trek — "We are the Borg. You will be assimilated. Resistance is futile". Milley and his ilk are aliens as far as the Constitution goes, but that isn’t stopping them from trying to take over the country.

It’s pretty clear what the Marxists like Milley think of Jim Jordan. According to the book I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year, on January 7, 2021 — the day after the J6 riot —Cheney called Milley to check-in.

"That fucking guy Jim Jordan,” Cheney told Milley. “That son of a bitch." She added, "While these maniacs are going through the place, I'm standing in the aisle and he said 'We need to get the ladies away from the aisle. Let me help you.' I smacked his hand away and told him, 'Get away from me. You fucking did this.'"

There she goes again, the pot calling the kettle black. When in doubt, blame it on the victim. Cheney did her best to paint the J6 riot as a malicious plot to take over the federal government when in actuality it was her side (bureaucratic Marxists) that was guilty of the crime she was accusing Jordan of. If it seems like Cheney and Milley’s heads are spinning trying to keep up with their own lies, they are. Washington D.C. needs spiritual cleansing far worse than the character played by Linda Blair in the movie The Exorcist.

It is obvious that Milley, in the days and weeks leading up to and after J6, was in league with Marxist bigwigs who were anxious about the over 140 House Republicans planning to officially contest the 2020 election results as the electoral votes were counted at the Capitol.

The circle of Milley’s compatriots included House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, former Obama National Security Advisor Susan Rice, and former Defense Secretary Robert Gates, to name a few. All of the would-be dictators were and are infected with Trump Derangement Syndrome. It’s a real mental illness and those inflicted will do anything to bring Trump down, even if it means overthrowing the government.

And for all the morons out there who think J6 was an insurrection, why hasn't anybody been charged with that crime? To date, more than 1250 people have been arrested on federal charges in connection to the riots.

Attorney General Merrick Garland admitted that the Justice Department's probe of the Capitol riot was "one of the largest and most complex and resource-intensive investigations in our history." Where are the insurrection charges if an insurrection took place? There aren’t any because federal prosecutors would have to prove the protestors went to the Capitol building with the intent of overthrowing our government. They know they can’t do it because there was no insurrection.

No one was charged with an insurrection because that’s not what happened. What did happen looks more like the Democrats and their Marxist allies were trying their best to stage a coup by pointing the finger at Donald Trump and his MAGA supporters.

In other words, the Marxists wanted an insurrection that they could then put down as an excuse to seize power. It’s as simple as that. For his part, Milley should be charged with treason. That should be easy to prove. It won’t happen though. The DOJ is infested with bureaucratic Marxists who protect their own.

Sooner or later, something’s got to give.