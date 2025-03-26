The left has been due for a calibration for decades. Even after its embarrassing loss to Donald Trump in 2024, the party has continued to descend into madness.

Polls show that democratic approval ratings are dropping to new lows, and it's not hard to see why. In a recent delusional rant, Bernie Sanders talked about how Trump’s economy only works for 1% of the population. The disconnect from reality couldn’t be greater.

What is crazier, and even more dangerous, is some of the party’s wacky social views, which continue to become stronger year after year. Anyone who opposes their agenda is exposed to opposition, and personal attacks, family attacks, and vandalism are not off the table.



Many people in America are turning their back on our traditional values, allies, and ways of living, and replacing these with toxic Marxist ideology. These ideas will continue to disrupt progress and they have historically proven to be very dangerous.

Leftists have continued to show their true colors in recent months, most notably seen by their attacks on Elon Musk, JD Vance, and Israel.



Leftists Sink to a New Low



There has been no shortage of madness from the left this decade. After an embarrassing loss and a Trump landslide victory, many Democrats have continued to double down on their folly. Many voters are so obsessed with fighting against Trump that they have lost touch with reality.

It is not surprising that the party’s approval ratings are at an all-time low.

The DNC will continue to remain out of touch with the real issues of the American public, which is a major benefit for Vance or whoever runs under the GOP ticket in 2028.





Jim Jordan recently called the left out for three of the many areas in which it has gone off the rails.

The sad truth is that the DNC has continued to learn nothing from the 2024 election, and will continue to go down a dangerous and more radical path. Sadly, the party’s disconnect from reality is mainly the outcome of its increased catering to its radical voter base.





Attacks on Tesla and Elon Musk

Elon Musk, who was once the darling of the left, has come under intense heat from Democrats once he entered politics. Never mind all of the intellectual progress that he, an immigrant, has handed to the US economy.



This quote by Jonathan Swift sums up how there has been an irrational rise of hate against Elon Musk, who simply decided to join politics because he was sick of the government overregulating him and distracting him from creating.

“When a true genius appears, you can know him by this sign: that all the dunces are in a confederacy against him.”

After failing in the election, many DNC members have taken to the streets to protest and vandalize Tesla vehicles because they erroneously believe Elon is a Nazi. Ironically, one of the latest victims of a Tesla vehicle vandalism was Jewish.

The left has decided to protest Elon Musk by painting Nazi symbols on a Jewish person’s car. This is not the Onion!



If one really believes that Musk is a Nazi, wouldn’t it be best to examine the position of the Jewish community to verify their thoughts? The Anti-Defamation League commented on this matter and said it believes that Elon’s hand gesture was innocent. Netanyahu also followed suit.







The right didn’t even need to lift a finger to get Elon Musk to support the Republican party. There is a strong spirit of innovation and capitalism in the United States, and any party that stands in the way of this trend is likely to lose out. The left sabotaged themselves when they rejected Elon Musk.



Leftist politicians have also joined in their attacks against Elon Musk. This trend shows that many of these career politicians feel threatened by all of the government waste that Elon Musk has exposed.



JD Vance Attacks: Yelling at a Three Year Old

What was JD Vance’s greatest recent sin? Wanting to end needless bloodshed in Russia and Ukraine.

JD Vance is a perfect embodiment of the American dream. He grew up in poverty in rural Appalachia, and earned his political position through merit, initially by enlisting in the military after graduation. This country should at the very least respect his roots and see him as a solid alternative to many of the older career politicians.



Instead, the DNC hates his guts, and many people have gone as far as harassing him and his family in public. JD Vance was recently put in a very uncomfortable situation when he was on vacation with his family and encountered protestors who were triggered by his recent Ukraine comments.



JD Vance originally stopped to talk to the protestors, hoping this would de-escalate the situation. However, some of the protestors stuck around and continued to harass him.

People even called JD Vance out for being tough during his conversation with Zelensky and then “hiding” from the protestors. This is clearly aggressive, cult-like behavior from the left.

The members of the left who think they are righteous for attacking JD Vance forget that they are nonchalantly leading thousands of people in Russia and Ukraine to their deaths.

Throwing Israel Under the Bus

Supporting Israel used to be a common sense, bipartisan issue in American politics. After October 7th, one would have thought that we would stay on this course. In reality, things have only become worse for Jews.

A 2023 study found that antisemitism attacks rose by 388% following the brutal attack on Israel by the terrorist organization Hamas.

Columbia has been the leader in rising antisemitism on US campuses, hosting protests in which members chanted about killing Jews. After the Trump Administration decided to deport an aggressive protestor, many DNC politicians rose in defense of this person. Many members like AOC have openly accused Israel of genocide.

A recent poll showed that most Democrats support Palestine over Israel, while Republicans overwhelmingly support Israel over Palestine.

So why is the left turning on Israel and not other countries?

A lot of this has to do with the rise of cultural Marxism, the oppressor and oppressed narrative, and other toxic political ideologies. Jewish people can’t be pigeonholed as victims, because of their immense success in business and academia, so they are instead erroneously labeled as oppressors. DNC cultists feel no empathy for this group because Jews couldn’t possibly be victims in their warped minds. Protesting against Israel is merely a virtue-signaling strategy to fill the toxic void of Marxist ideology.