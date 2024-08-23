Use your mind’s eye to envision what would happen if you walked across the southern border into Mexico.

Would you be welcomed with open arms? Would the Mexican government give you a free driver’s license, college education and healthcare?

No. You would be arrested, robbed and deported.

The Democrats’ choice for Vice President, Tim Walz wants driver’s licenses for illegal immigrants who have not paid a penny in taxes and probably don’t know how to drive. Add in the fact that illegal aliens lack home addresses and you have a bureaucratic nightmare on your hands.