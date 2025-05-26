Since President Trump’s return to the White House, the radical left has been working day and night to undermine him.

We’ve seen this as Democrats attack the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), lie about the policies being pushed by the current administration, and proceed with frivolous lawsuits.

The end goal here is to stop Trump from cleaning up the many problems across the country. Democrats are hoping they can do this long enough to take back control of Congress during the 2026 midterms. If leftists succeed, they’ll work harder than ever to take back the White House in 2028.

As Trump’s second term is coming under legal assault, all claims of foul play have to go before judges for evaluation. This is how the criminal justice system has traditionally worked in America, but there’s just one huge problem here.

The judges getting assigned to cases involving the Trump administration are primarily staunch leftists.

This is All By Design

In a letter to the Clerk of the Court in the District of Columbia, three Republican lawmakers drew attention to this issue. Angela Caesar, the former Clerk of the Court, received a letter from Reps. Jim Jordan, Darrell Issa, and Chip Roy.

Each of these lawmakers pressed Caesar, asking why leftist federal judges like James Boasberg keep getting assigned to the legal cases brought against the Trump administration. As pointed out, Judge Boasberg’s involvement in these cases has led to dozens of nationwide injunctions.

These injunctions hold back the Trump administration from making America great again. It’s not a coincidence that much of the litigation from Democrats centers around DOGE. The president’s crackdowns against illegal immigration and crime have also been targeted through the court system.

If Judge Boasberg isn’t overseeing litigation to this end, then another one of his left wing counterparts is. Naturally, when the deck is stacked like this, injunctions and other measures to stop the Trump administration are put into effect.

In the three GOP lawmakers’ letter to Caesar, they questioned why conservative judges are coincidentally being kept from Trump’s cases. If the president was truly getting a fair shake in the courts, then surely this would be reflected in the judges assigned to manage litigation brought against him.

These Judges Are Overstepping Their Constitutional Authority

It’s a lot easier for federal judges to abuse their power than most Americans realize. This is clearer than ever when we look at the way injunctions are being weaponized against the Trump administration.

We’re watching this spiral out of control, as GOP Reps. Jim Jordan, Darrell Issa, and Chip Roy pointed out. The conservative lawmakers warned that leftist judges are essentially using their own political views as a compass for what Trump can and can’t do.

Over time, this erodes public trust in the fairness of our nation’s judicial system. Numerous Americans have already been suspicious and rightfully so. They’ve pointed out that many judges are currently in the pockets of the deep state.

While the mainstream media won’t address any of this, we the people are witnessing it before our very eyes. So far, it remains to be seen what response, if any, will be given by Angela Caesar, the Clerk of the Court in Washington, DC.

The Public’s Patience is Running Out

Even after Trump won the 2024 presidential election, it was clear that Democrats were never going to quietly go away. They didn’t think they’d lose the White House race; however, Democrats’ loss did fuel them to do whatever was possible to eventually retake power.

It’s why they’re fighting tooth and nail to keep illegal aliens in the United States. These are potential future voters that Democrats see as tools to fix every single election moving forward.

Meanwhile, everyday patriots who voted for President Trump can see what’s happening here. Across social media, they’re calling on Republican lawmakers to act and ensure that Trump gets a fair shake in the courts.

If leftist judges aren’t reined in, if conservative judges remain blocked from handling the president’s cases, the country has many dark days ahead. It’s great that Reps. Jim Jordan, Darrell Issa, and Chip Roy wrote to D.C.’s clerk of the court. However, this is only the beginning step.

It remains to be seen how this clerk responds and what it looks like for legal cases brought against Trump.

More Republican Lawmakers Should Be Focused on This

Democrats are unfortunately playing the long game when it comes to bringing down the Trump administration. They’re plotting to take back Congress in 2026, but between now and then, they’re counting on injunctions from judges to stop Trump’s policies.

Every single GOP lawmaker currently in the House or Senate was put there by everyday voters like us. Because of that, these Republicans have a duty to stand up and ensure the deep state doesn’t get to hold this country hostage.

Now is a great time to contact your federal representatives in Congress. Make sure they join Reps. Jim Jordan, Darrell Issa, and Chip Roy in demanding fair treatment for Trump throughout the judicial system.