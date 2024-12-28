Over the years, left-wing censorship has become a greater and more ever-present danger in this country. Leftists, at their core, do not want the general public to access any information that goes against certain beliefs.

Time and time again, when patriots push back against extremist Democrats, they’re accused of spreading “misinformation.” Sometimes, this even leads to social media censorship of certain posts and videos. In other cases, conservatives have seen their accounts on various platforms deleted altogether.

Eventually, this paved the way to alternative media. More Americans are now flocking to sites like Rumble, Gab, and Parler where the free exchange of ideas is not just tolerated but welcome.

Fairly recently, left-wing tyrants attempted to censor Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a scientist who advocated for nuanced, more effective ways of controlling COVID. Though because Bhattacharya didn’t support one-size-fits-all restrictions, the left tried to shut him down right away.

To say this backfired on them would be a massive understatement.

What All of Us Can Learn From Bhattacharya

Teaming up with other scientists, Bhattacharya endorsed a Great Barrington Declaration approach to handling coronavirus. In a nutshell, this declaration called for ending restrictive, across-the-board lockdowns and instead taking more nuanced steps. These steps would protect the elderly, persons with pre-existing health conditions, and other unique demographics that were more vulnerable to COVID.

Leftists didn’t like this, however, and immediately put their censorship efforts in full effect. This started with Dr. Francis Collins, the previous director of the National Institutes of Health, calling for the Great Barrington Declaration to be fully wiped from the public. After this, it didn’t take long for social media sites like YouTube, Facebook, and Reddit to begin blocking viewership of Bhattacharya’s work.

Though in August 2022, he joined a new Civil Liberties Alliance lawsuit against the Biden administration. This anti-censorship suit resulted in a reveal of how government agencies and social media sites worked together to censor alternate COVID mitigation strategies.

Moreover, Bhattacharya’s involvement in this lawsuit led to a victory. In July 2023, the federal government was commanded to stop pressuring social media companies to conduct censorship campaigns. This included the Office of the Surgeon General, the CDC, and the Biden White House.

Each of these entities tried to keep the public from ever having knowledge of the Great Barrington Declaration. Yet, in the end, they failed. Not only are Americans aware that the government’s handling of COVID was a massive failure, but we now know that alternate mitigation efforts would have been more effective.

What Else is the Deep State Hiding?

If the powers that be are willing to shut down lifesaving, constructive measures of handling a virus, it begs to question what else they’re capable of. Right now, we know that Americans were lied to about not just the COVID vaccine, but also the impacts it would have on the public.

How many more scientists like Dr. Jay Bhattacharya have been prevented from making their voices heard? What other societal developments are being intentionally kept under wraps as we speak? For every one instance like the one this scientist described, there are at least dozens of others that have yet to be revealed.

Keep Doing Your Own Research

When it comes to our health, lives, and safety, we can’t trust mainstream news sources. These outlets have been totally corrupted by leftist censorship. They don’t want Americans to have all the facts or access to life-changing information. As 2025 approaches, the mainstream has devolved into nothing more than a propaganda machine for left-wing elitists.

Thankfully, alternate media is on the rise. Many patriotic creators use platforms like Rumble to share new developments and discoveries. Platforms such as this are also used by like-minded Americans who are no longer willing to be spoon-fed lies under the guise of news.

Though despite the increase of people waking up, don’t count on left-wing censorship to disappear anytime soon.

They’re Already Attacking Alternate Media Platforms

With fewer Americans tuning into CNN, MSNBC, and other similar outlets, leftists are having a fit. As their viewership rates decline, Democrats feel increasingly desperate to silence the opposition.

This looks like accusing Rumble of “extremism” or saying it’s an unreliable source of information. Leftists attempted similar tactics with Gab year ago, defaming the social media platform as a harbor for Nazis.

In the era of censorship, left-wing radicals don’t want everyday Americans to have any access to real information. As a result of this, they’re not above spreading lies if they believe this will get more people back into the mainstream bubble.

While censorship isn’t going away, neither is the general public’s overall awareness of it. Amid increasingly left-wing desperation to silence any form of dissent, it’ll continue to raise red flags, even among people who’d be otherwise inclined to trust the mainstream media.

Altogether the battle against censorship wages on, it’s we the people who are ultimately winning, not the radical left.