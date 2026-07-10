Representative Anna Paulina Luna has proposed legislation to remove both of President Trump’s impeachment proceedings from the Congressional Record. The legislation uses the now-disproven Russia Collusion Hoax as a justification for expunging the two impeachment proceedings.

The proposed legislation is currently sitting before the House Judiciary Committee which is chaired by Representative Jim Jordan.

At a time when many Americans are questioning if previous proceedings were truly accountable or more about creating a desired outcome.

Representative Luna’s bill also states that the two impeachment proceedings were tainted by the Russian Collusion Hoax.

Publicly available documents show how the Steele Dossier and subsequent intelligence assessments used to justify the Russia Collusion Hoax failed numerous examinations and subsequently were disavowed by their respective authorizing agencies.

Rep. Jim Jordan has also examined the origin of the Russia Collusion Hoax throughout various committee activities. What’s his takeaway and why is he on Luna’s side?

Subscribers can find out below.