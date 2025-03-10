Jim Jordan went 49-0 at Wisconsin so you could get 49% off!

America’s three-letter agencies are getting a much-needed makeover. Though the vast majority of the agencies will likely remain in existence, they are being analyzed and downsized.

Kash Patel is the perfect man to minimize FBI operations to the bare essentials. Trump has tasked Patel with rooting out FBI corruption and renewing the Bureau’s focus.

Draining the FBI Swamp

The FBI has become a tool of politicization. The Biden administration used the Bureau for weaponization in an effort to target Republicans.

Add in the abuses that occurred during the Obama administration and you have a festering swamp of corruption.

President Trump has entrusted Patel to eliminate politics from the FBI. The objective is to re-center the Bureau’s focus on crime prevention and crime solving.

The bottom line is the FBI is meant to safeguard the public. The Bureau was never intended to be used to target political opponents.

Jim Jordan is on Board With Patel’s Hiring

Jim Jordan (R-OH) recently took to X to endorse Trump’s choice of Patel. Patel, a former lawyer, is passionate about justice and the American ethos of individual liberty.



"Kash Patel is the right man at the right time to lead the FBI. After years of weaponization and abuses under the Obama and Biden administrations, Kash will remove politics from the FBI and refocus the agency on doing what it's supposed to do: stopping crime and protecting the public. We look forward to working with him to achieve results for the American people." – Jim Jordan

Patel will likely uncover deeply set corruption, the seeds of which were planted by Joe Biden and Barack Obama. It appears Biden weaponized the Bureau in an attempt to prevent Trump and the political right from gaining ground.

If it turns out that Biden and Obama used the Bureau for political purposes, we’ll see a flurry of terminations.

We might also see the Bureau pared back to cut overhead costs and redirect taxpayer dollars to the national debt.

The FBI Needs a Full Reset

It seems as though bureaucrats, Democrats, and even some Republicans have lost sight of the FBI’s intended purpose. The FBI was formed to serve as a national police force of sorts.

When serving its mission, the FBI identifies crime, solves those crimes, and assists local police forces.

“Under the Biden Administration and the tenure of former Director Christopher Wray, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) departed from its core public safety mission, suffered from senior leadership failures, and refused any real transparency or accountability for its actions.” – Jim Jordan in a letter to new FBI Director Kash Patel

Jordan also noted that the Judiciary Committee issued several subpoenas to the FBI when it was headed by Christopher Wray. The letter highlighted how the Bureau had become politicized.

Former FBI Director Wray defiantly refused to comply with the request. Jordan called Wray out for failing to provide the materials requested prior to his departure from his post.

According to The Federalist, the subpoenas referenced above sought records related to FBI scandals that occurred during the Biden administration.

In other words, there is likely a coverup of FBI corruption that Patel and company might soon expose.

The FBI Will Soon be Nonpartisan

The days of the FBI targeting Roman Catholics under the guise of their supposed white supremacist roots are coming to an end. The days of the Bureau’s targeting of conservatives registered as Republicans are also ending.

Nor will the FBI be used to collude with Big Tech businesses like Meta to censor online speech. Under Patel, the Bureau will have a laser-like focus on solving high level crime.

Patel will soon relocate 1,000+ FBI workers to scattered field offices, decentralizing the Bureau’s operations.

The hope is that the scattering of FBI employees throughout the nation will prevent collusion and corruption that have plagued the Bureau for decades. FBI agents will now be positioned in specific communities where violent crime is rampant.

We might eventually see the day when the FBI no longer exists. The decentralization of operations to the state and municipal levels led by local police forces might suffice.

For the time being, the FBI will be dissected, shrunk, and revamped for taxpayer benefit. Such was Trump’s promise to America and he’s sticking to it.

