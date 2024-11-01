It takes time to produce the content for this newsletter. Jim Jordan Report needs your help. Please consider upgrading your subscription today.

Kamala Harris dares to tell voters that they should vote for her on November 5th when she’s completely failed our country, starting at the border. More than 425,000 criminals have been let into our country by the so-called Border Czar. The New York Post puts it politely when they say she “unburdened herself” of securing the border. But it goes much deeper than this polite recrimination.

Biden Assigned Her a Role and She Failed (On Purpose)

Kamala Harris was tasked by Biden to protect our borders, particularly between the U.S. and Mexico in 2021. You can see the then-president’s remarks about this role for Harris, but Wayne Allen Root suggests that Obama is the true architect of the current illegal immigrant crisis. Root calls Biden a “Weak, feckless old man with dementia, who is a puppet for the real president of the U.S.” He further states that Barrack Obama is the impetus of the open border program that is allowing for the destruction of America, it’s schools, and its communities. How does he know Obama is behind the Biden-Harris regime? Root went to Columbia University with Obama. They were classmates from 1979 to 1983 and they learned together about the Clower-Piven plan to destroy America.

The Clower-Piven Strategy to Erode America: Biden, Obama, Harris, Walz

In 1966 sociologists Frances Fox Piven and Richard Cloward developed a plan to overload the social welfare system in America that would lead to passive changes in public policy and government overreach. The plan came to be called the Cloward-Piven Strategy. It suggested that if you increased the number of people reliant upon government services (illegal immigrants) it would stress the system to such a degree that it would collapse in favor of a new system.

A Path to Complicit Slavery

It isn’t written in the Cloward-Piven Strategy specifically, but it is insinuated that floods of illegal immigrants allowed access to government services will lead to massive social reforms, including universal basic income (UBI).

According to WEF, two trials of universal basic income have already been launched in England. Thirty people will get $2,046 for two years. The Welsh government is launching a similar program. Guaranteed income plans have been proposed in multiple additional countries.

We are told this is for our own good. We are told we are not empathetic if we do not support the destruction of our countries and culture.

We’re told inflation is due to failed policies, but surely they weren’t the plan all along. No one can live on $2000 a month, but this goes along with the dictate that you’ll own nothing and be happy.

