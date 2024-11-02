“Nothing good can come from it.” That’s the order Satan gave his rebel angels before letting them loose upon the earth. And here they are.

Over 10 million illegal immigrants have crossed into America since 2021. To put this in perspective, 40 states in the U.S. have a population of less than 10 million. Think about that for a minute. Let it sink in.

Then ask yourself this: Why would the Biden-Harris administration purposely open the southern border to let millions of illegal immigrants flow into the country virtually unimpeded?

GOP Rep. Jim Jordan is asking the same thing. For him, it’s a rhetorical question.

Jordan was referring to the SAVE Act, a bill that would make it harder for noncitizens to vote by requiring ID. The bill would require documentary proof of citizenship when people register to vote in federal elections.

When the bill came up for a vote in the House, it passed, despite the 198 Democrats who voted against it.

Now ask yourself this: Why would anyone, let alone the vast majority of House Democrats—only five votes in favor of the bill—be against showing voter ID? You have to show identification to buy beer, register for the draft, open a bank account, or get a loan. Why the exception here?

Are the Leftists allowing the stampede of illegal immigrants to get through for humanitarian reasons? They try to sell this narrative, but it doesn’t add up when an estimated 32,000 migrant children have gone missing. That fact alone makes the Biden-Harris open border a humanitarian crisis of epic proportions.

Where did all the children go? As The Hill put it, “Biden’s open border is a boon for human traffickers.” One can only imagine the unspeakable horrors that illegal immigrants—including children—who are subjected to human trafficking are forced to endure.

And then there are the ne'er-do-wells—the criminals and terrorists who are crossing the border like disease-ridden ticks on a blood trail.

Former Chief Patrol Agent for the Yuma Sector Chris Clem summed it up:

Among those crossing our borders, there are also criminals and members of terrorist organizations who have the intent of harming Americans and destroying our way of life. Since January 2021, almost 400 illegal immigrants from 36 different countries have entered the country who appear on the U.S. government’s Terrorist Screening Database and many have been released by the Department of Homeland Security into American communities. Innocent Americans have been targeted by criminals who have illegally entered our nation. This includes those who committed the brutal murder of Laken Riley in Georgia, and the heinous rape and murder of Rachel Morin in Maryland. Especially horrific was the crime involving an innocent 12-year-old girl named Jocelyn Nungaray, who was raped and murdered in Houston, Texas. All these crimes were perpetrated by individuals who had illegally entered our country, several of whom were previously apprehended by the CBP and then later released back into our country.

Enough said. National security and domestic tranquility have nothing to do with the Biden-Harris administration’s open border policies.

Maybe they’re doing it out of a misguided notion that millions of illegal immigrants boost the economy. Wrong again.

Director of Research for the Center for Immigration Studies Steven Camarota made it clear:

Adding millions of people to the country through immigration drives up the cost of housing and reduces affordability relative to wages in areas of heavy settlement. Fiscally, illegal immigrants are a net drain — they create more in costs than they pay in taxes … Illegal immigration also increases the supply of labor impacting the wages and employment of some American workers, often the poorest and least educated.

If the open border policy isn’t for humanitarian reasons, economic interests, or national security, what purpose does it serve?

To get a clue, it’s helpful to look at what the Leftists are against, and not what they are for.

The Great Replacement Theory Revisited

The Great Replacement Theory is generally said to be a conspiracy theory forwarding the notion that the “white race is under threat of extinction at the hands of Jews and other minorities.”

The story goes something like this: A bunch of predominantly white American politicians band together to ensure their own demise from a terminal case of white guilt. If it were only that easy.

Leftists don’t give about S*** about race, gender, ethnicity, sexual preference, or any of the other categories on the intersectionality spectrum.

The Left has managed to brainwash a bunch of pseudo-intellectual idiots into forwarding intersectionality by giving them Ph.Ds. from big-name universities. The Woke Ph.Ds. ten write books with titles like How To Be An Anti-Racist and White Fragility and make millions peddling hate. Division breeds chaos, chaos breeds fear, and fear brings submission. The Left demands submission.

The high-brow packaging of the low-brow theory—Marxism 101: Oppressed vs Oppressor—allows them to obfuscate the obvious: The Left craves nothing—not truth, not justice, not virtue—but power.

The problem is a large swath of Americans—Black, White, Asian, Indian, Gay, Straight—aren’t buying the bull. What to do? Erase them and then replace them.

The aim of The Great Replacement Theory is not to eradicate whites, it’s to silence—once and for all—conservatives, libertarians, and anybody else who doesn’t toe the Marxist line.

Jim Jordan, who heads the House Judiciary Committee, knows this. And he’s calling out the Left for who they are: Marxists.

In a letter to the Department of Justice, the House Judiciary Committee points out, “In 1993, Congress passed the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) to ensure that only eligible citizens participate in federal elections and allow states to maintain accurate voter rolls.”

Fair enough. Sounds like a no-brainer.

“In addition, Congress has made it a crime for any noncitizen to vote in a federal election. These laws complement the states’ primary authority to regulate elections and support what the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia called the states’ ‘historical power to exclude aliens from participation in [their] democratic political institutions.’”

A commonsense approach. How refreshing. Who in their right mind would attempt to undermine sanity? The Biden-Harris administration.

When Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose ordered the state's voter rolls to be cleaned up by ridding them of "non-citizens,” the Department of Homeland Security “refused, on four separate occasions, to provide Ohio with access to federal citizenship verification records, as required by federal law, to prevent noncitizens from voting.”

The feds weren't finished.

“Now, the Department is attempting to intimidate Secretary LaRose by alleging that his election integrity efforts violate the NVRA’s prohibition on voter roll maintenance less than 90 days before a federal election.”

It’s lawfare: stall and then retrospectively invoke a convenient law when the time comes. Only one conclusion can be drawn. The Biden-Harris administration wants non-citizens to vote in federal elections.

Federal election interference isn't just happening in Ohio. It’s happening in Virginia, Alabama, and wherever else the feds think they can make a case.

You don’t need a Ph.D. in Marxism to see what’s going on. The Left is attempting to replace American votes with those of foreign nationals in the hope the foreigners will vote for the Marxists.

The fact that the strategy is a gamble doesn’t make it any less dangerous. Migrants from failing communist countries pouring into the country have good reason not to vote for Marxists. The Left, however, will do its best to brainwash all immigrants by offering bribes paid for with taxpayer money. Free housing anyone?

America loses more of its identity each instance the Marxists win, inch by inch, foot by foot, vote by vote. No good can come from it. It must be stopped.