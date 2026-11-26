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Rep. Jim Jordan explains the complete waste and fraud that existed due to former policies. He also illustrates how the present administration’s true commitment to hold individuals responsible for the waste and fraud are changing the way the government protects its citizenry.

This message hits so close to home because this time there are no excuses and it is all about results.

Cracking Down on Waste and Fraud

Rep. Jim Jordan links the lack of enforcement (fraud) to the billions of dollars wasted each year. He demonstrates how the scammers and insiders were able to exploit the weaknesses of prior systems to steal money intended for U.S. taxpayers.

Ignoring these crimes cost American taxpayers real money and real safety.

By focusing on this issue Rep. Jordan provides a perspective that many do not consider. Prior administrations viewed fraudulent activity as nothing more than an administrative paper work problem versus a serious crime that can undermine public confidence in the system.

Rep. Jordan reverses this logic by linking every dollar stolen from taxpayers to the necessity of immediate and aggressive actions today. Therefore, Rep. Jordan creates a much stronger contrast that voters experience in their pocketbooks.

Strong enforcement serves as a deterrent to prevent additional fraudulent activities at all levels within various agencies and across international borders. As long as enforcement is lacking, these schemes continue to cycle through under different titles.

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