The left has spent nearly a decade making false claims about Trump, and now his attackers are finally set to be served justice.



These corrupt agency heads lied to the public, altered election outcomes, and have disgraced the integrity of many of our federal agencies.

The Trump-Russia hoax was one of the most vicious attacks on Trump’s successful presidency. This attack shows the massive power the deep state has been able to wield in our government.

Jordan has unlocked new evidence, which shows that the former CIA director Brennan lied under oath and acted against advice from the CIA. He chose to do so simply because he was more interested in attacking Trump on fake charges.



The DOJ has the opportunity to bring down Brennan the crook and ensure that politicized attacks like this will never have a place in our country. After 10 years of the Russia hoax lies from agencies and the fake news losers, the American public deserves justice.



Jim Jordan Seeks Justice



The Russian witch hunt was one of the most atrocious actions committed by the radical left and our once esteemed federal agencies. Despite these attacks, amplified by the fake news losers, Trump was still able to secure victory in the 2024 election.



These crooks deserve justice, and Jordan has spared no effort in ensuring that the CIA and FBI are held accountable for this hoax.



In a recent post on X, Jordan revealed how Brennan lied under oath. Jordan immediately sent this information to the Department of Justice, so that Brennan can be prosecuted.

This is a groundbreaking development, as a formal conviction by the DOJ would help solidify the witch hunt label of this conniving behavior by former intelligence heads.

Jim Jordan noted that this was a rare move on his part, as it takes a lot of evidence to initiate these processes.

“I don’t do a lot of these. I’ve done very few referrals. You gotta have the evidence to do this. We think it’s there. We think it is clear.”

Hopefully, Bondi and others will follow through on this evidence and formally convict Brennan of perjury.



Brennan not only lied in 2023, but was also very dishonest during the transition months before Trump was formally inaugurated in 2017. Jordan touched on this dishonesty in a recent interview.





“They changed the report between election day in 2016 and inauguration day in 2017. They changed it in December. And they changed it to say something that wasn’t supported by the intelligence. And then, to make matters worse, they go up to Trump Tower on January 6th, 2017, and brief the president on the dossier that they know is garbage.”

This was one of the clear moments when federal agencies betrayed the American public’s trust and tried to cover their tracks and gaslight the public. The American public has known the truth for nearly a decade, and now formal evidence has been presented.



Will the Department of Justice follow through and live up to its name? Or will this be another Fauci-style wild goose chase?





Taking Down Crooked Brennan



The Russian collusion hoax from the FBI and CIA had a massive impact on Trump’s credibility. It disrupted the lion’s share of his first term, and even continued to work against him during his 2024 campaign.



Leftist crooks wanted to throw Trump in jail in 2024!



The true criminals are our former agency heads, who are now about to face justice, and were merely attacking Trump to try to evade their inevitable fate. The data is clear, and Jordan has forwarded it to the appropriate parties.

Jordan has handed the DOJ clear evidence of Brennan’s lies related to his activity during both 2016-2017 and 2023.

This data proves that Brennan was dishonest because he continued to peddle a report that he knew to be false and politically motivated.

The Steele Dossier, peddled by criminals like Obama and Brennan, turned out to be absolute garbage. This report falsely accused Trump of colluding with the Kremlin.

ANOTHER TRUMP CRITIC WHO IS AN ABSOLUTE CROOK!

There is no room to give this crook the benefit of the doubt, as he had the opportunity to amend his views, but chose to stick to the report, contrary to the advice of Senior CIA officials.

LIES, DAMNED LIES, AND RUSSIAN COLLUSION LIES!

Fox News also recently reported that the Clinton campaign and DNC paid Steele through a law firm, in an attempt to steal the election.

MADNESS! ELECTION INTERFERENCE! PERPETUAL LIES!

Our federal agencies colluded with the DNC to launch witch-hunt attacks on Trump, and they have been doing this for nearly a decade. Justice is long overdue. Anyone who knowingly participated in this hoax deserves to be locked up immediately.





Raising the Bar

This is one of the strongest ideological battles our country is currently facing. Jim Jordan has been a lone wolf fighter against the corruption of the deep state, and the DOJ has the responsibility to follow through and convict Brennan after it reviews the evidence.



A long time ago in the United States, politicians like Bill Clinton faced accountability for doing much less. Now we have weasels like Fauci who have gotten away with murder and lying to Congress, simply because he has deep state protection.



Brennan is just one piece of the puzzle, but it is still a crucial one. His actions and libel against Trump interfered with our democratic election process and compromised the integrity of our federal agencies.



Brennan is one of many government thugs who deserve to finally face justice after deceiving the American population.



Hats off to Jim Jordan for exposing the truth and calling on the DOJ to do something about it. Hopefully, the DOJ will follow suit and hold Brennan accountable for lying to the American public and disgracing the CIA.