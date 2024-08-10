Ohio Representative Jim Jordan is pushing for transparency from the former president of the left-leaning Authentic Campaigns consulting group. The woman in question is named Loren Merchan.

The surname “Merchan” should ring a bell. Loren is the daughter of none other than Juan Merchan, the judge who oversaw the Trump criminal trial in May. The trial resulted in a 34-count conviction of the former President.

It is Time for the Merchan Family to Tell the Truth

Merchan and her father might have a conflict of interest that tilted the criminal trial in favor of the prosecution. Judge Merchan was asked to recuse himself from the trial due to his connection to his daughter, a prominent leftist in American politics.

Jordan’s letter to Ms. Merchan highlights how the legal theory used to indict and convict Trump was inherently weak. The letter also highlighted Judge Merchan’s clear conflict of interest. The judge presiding over the criminal trial should have recused himself after his daughter’s profession and political connections were made public.

Ms. Merchan worked for those opposing the former President, meaning her familial tie to her father likely slanted judicial decisions that shaped the case. If Jordan is correct, Ms. Merchan likely possesses records that will dictate the course of legal reforms that might ultimately turn the judicial system into a weapon.

Though the mainstream media doesn’t want you to know it, Ms. Merchan established political ties with Biden and Harris back in 2019. Ms. Merchan worked for the Harris campaign as the director of digital persuasion.

Jordan’s letter also pointed out that her Authentic Campaigns political consulting firm received millions of dollars in payments. The Chicago-based progressive consulting business raked in $7 million for services. Ms. Merchan parlayed her role with Authentic Campaigns to a paid media and development role with the Biden-Harris campaign.

The letter went on to state that it is believable that Ms. Merchan and her Authentic Campaigns team profited from the prosecution of Trump.

Judge Merchan Clearly Leans to the Political Left

Political scientists are fond of stating the strongest indicator of one’s political leanings is family politics. All signs point toward the Merchan family being strong Democrats. Those who’ve closely analyzed Judge Merchan’s decisions during the Trump hush money trial identify his bias with ease.

Judge Merchan made several errors prior to and during the Trump trial. Those errors violated Trump’s First Amendment right and due process. Moreover, the judge allowed evidence that was irrelevant and inadmissible including prejudicial testimony that favored the plaintiff.

Trial observers indicate the judge prevented Trump’s attorneys from rebutting the questionable evidence. The judge event went as far as issuing a gag order to prevent the former President from questioning the Merchan family politics.

Loren Merchan is Withholding Important Information

If Jordan’s request is granted, Merchan will turn over all documents related to her ties with the Democratic party. The request includes communications related to all work performed on behalf of Democrats. The failure to produce such information will prevent the oversight of a prosecution that reeks of being politically motivated.

If everything goes as planned, Merchan will honor Jordan’s request by turning over the documents before the August 8 deadline.

Trump and his Supporters Will not be Silenced

Trump’s temporary silencing was in response to his posts on The Truth Social platform. The former President noted that Judge Merchan looks distinguished yet is, “…a certified Trump Hater who suffers from a very serious case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. In other words, he hates me!”

Trump went on to write, “His daughter is a senior executive at a Super Liberal Democrat firm that works for Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff, the Democrat National Committee, Senate Majority PAC, and even Crooked Joe Biden.”

The post also referenced an artificial intelligence-generated image of himself behind fake jail cell bars previously posted to Ms. Merchan’s personal X account. The account has since been deleted. It is curious that the Merchan family has been otherwise quiet throughout the ordeal.

All messages left with Ms. Merchan’s consulting firm and personal phone number were ignored. Moreover, Justice Merchan has also refused to return messages.

Stay tuned. The August 8 document deadline is quickly approaching. By this time next week, we might have a treasure trove of communications and other paperwork related to the Merchan family’s work completed for Kamala Harris and President Biden.