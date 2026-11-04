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Jim Jordan asked why Democrat run California was resisting election integrity measures. He included a photo to illustrate his point about a lack of protection.

His belief that this type of resistance destroys fair elections and undermines our democratic system in America, is reflected in the post he made relating it back to current debates around voting law issues.

Opposition to Basic Safeguarding Measures

California’s continued rejection of commonly used checks on ballots and voter registration lists demonstrate its preference for loose systems versus effective safeguards.

Leaders in California continue to view even simple verification methods as optional, and therefore allow room for problems that many other states have already solved.

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