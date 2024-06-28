Have you ever censored your own speech because you were afraid of being deplatformed? According to new findings, you weren’t being paranoid. Federal officials were really conspiring with social media platforms to censor speech that didn’t fit their preferred narrative.

“This pressure was largely directed in a way that benefitted one side of the political aisle: true information posted by Republicans and conservatives was labeled as ‘misinformation’ while false information posted by Democrats and liberals was largely unreported and untouched by the censors,” the report reads.

Get 30% off for 1 year

They may claim that they technically weren’t violating the First Amendment. After all, private businesses like Facebook and Twitter don’t have to follow the same rules as the government does.