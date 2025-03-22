Even before Joe Biden cheated his way into the presidency, his lack of fitness for the job was abundantly clear.

Throughout the 2020 presidential race, Biden consistently campaigned from his basement. He was carefully managed by his handlers and kept direct interactions with voters to a minimum.

During the few times when Biden did show his face publicly, it was a disaster. While giving speeches, he confused names, dates, and locations. When questioned by voters during town halls, Biden lashed out and name called.

He was never psychologically equipped to sit in the Oval Office. Despite Democrats getting him in there by fraud, Biden’s lack of fitness repeatedly materialized in various ways.

In one of the latest developments, it’s come to light that the presidential pardons he gave out may be illegitimate.

Biden May Not Have Been the One Signing

Given Biden’s depleted mental state, it was always clear that someone else was running things, despite him being “president” on paper.

Breaking news now confirms that many of Biden’s pardon signatures were not, in fact, signed by him. It looks like they were digitally forged.

If this proves to be true, then it means that the individuals “pardoned” by Biden are not free and clear from their legal troubles. As we speak, this matter is currently being investigated and there’s no telling what else will come to light in the process.

Already, Attorney General Pam Bondi is being called to take action on this matter. Assuming that Biden’s pardon signatures were digitally forged, it begs to question what else might have been forged as well.

While there are so many unknowns, Americans understandably want answers.

Hunter Biden Might Have to Face the Music

One of Joe Biden’s most infamous pardons before leaving office went to none other than his son, Hunter Biden.

Despite previously going on record saying that he wouldn’t pardon Hunter for any criminal convictions, at the eleventh hour, Biden changed his mind. Despite Hunter being convicted for multiple felonies involving gun and tax crimes, his dad handed him the ultimate get out of jail card.

Or did he?