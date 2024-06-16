Over the past several years, Americans have watched Joe Biden’s cognitive decline play out before our very eyes. Even before Biden got into the White House, he was stuttering on the campaign trail, misquoting phrases, forgetting his real-time locations, and mixing up the names of important public officials.

During the president’s first few months in office, he also abstained from holding any interviews, unlike his predecessors. Eventually, Biden’s team let him start attending press conferences, but even during these occasions, he was caught with flashcards that had very specific answers written down on them.

In 2024, it’s clear to just about everyone that Joe Biden isn’t well. Though what many Americans don’t know is that the president’s verbal indiscretions go back decades.

Here’s What Biden’s Been Keeping Under Wraps

On X, GOP Rep. Jim Jordan drew attention to Biden’s longstanding history of modifying his public transcripts to conceal the blunders he’s made while speaking. The president’s pattern of doing this dates all the way back to his time as a Delaware senator.

In the video shared by Jordan, a much younger Biden is talking during the 1991 confirmation hearing for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. In his remarks, then Sen. Biden admits that he makes “jokes” with male staffers that he wouldn’t make with female staffers. This is then quickly followed by Biden continuing on with “in groping to figure out.”

The footage of Biden making commentary that’s not at all suitable for a formal confirmation hearing comes with an important in-video caption. This caption reads that much of his remarks seen on the video were later “deleted from official transcript[s].”

Decades later, this president hasn’t dropped the habit of concealing his true remarks from the public. Just earlier this year, Biden used executive privilege to keep the audiotape of his interview with special counsel Robert Hur concealed. During this interview, Biden talked at length about his involvement in a classified documents scandal.

Now, the president claims transcripts are needed to ensure that the public receives any necessary details about his conversation with Hur. Though given Biden’s track record of heavily editing his transcripts, they’d hardly be a reliable source of intel. If he was truly committed to Americans getting “necessary information,” he’d have no problems with a release of the audiotape.

Just like Biden’s questionable statements going back decades, there’s a very real possibility that the Hur interview features him making less-than-flattering remarks. If that’s the case, he and his team don’t want any of it getting out, especially months before the November election.

The Justice Department is Backing Biden This Time

While the president has managed to edit transcripts for decades, this time around, he’s got the Justice Department working on his legal behalf.

The DoJ recently stated in federal court that publicizing any audio from the Biden - Hur sitdown could lead to misinformation and even AI deep fakes. The agency also wants a judge to believe that keeping the audio under wraps is necessary to prevent AI abuses that would taint the November 5 election.

Conservatives aren’t buying this and have begun petitioning in federal court for the release of this audio. The Heritage Foundation, in particular, warns that the Justice Department is doing nothing more than trying to save the president from - once again - being embarrassed by his own words.

Apparently, while speaking with Hur, Biden struggled to remember important dates and other bits of information. Though there could be other severe causes for concern. In pushing for the audio’s release, the Heritage Foundation also accused the DoJ of weaponizing a “kitchen sink approach” due to their lack of solid legal standing to conceal the audio.

Expect More of This as November Gets Closer

Joe Biden is desperately working to remain in the White House, amid multiple polls that show him losing to President Trump. All things considered, Biden has every incentive to continue his pattern of deception and hiding from the public.

If Americans were to hear the audio version of the Hur interview, one that Biden can’t rework through transcript modifications, there’s a real possibility that he’d lose even more support. With Election Day coming up, Biden and his team will keep trying to make him look as great as possible, no matter the cost.

Nevertheless, conservatives should continue to fight for full transparency. Despite Biden’s history of editing his public transcripts, there’s still a possibility that a federal judge could approve the audio release of his interview with the special counsel.

At this point, the American people would get a non-redacted, clear view of what Biden told Hur. The public could also understand more about how the president mishandled classified documents and what his thought process was in keeping these records hidden.

Of course, this information will never voluntarily come from Biden himself. Left to his own devices, the president will keep editing his transcripts while misleading Americans about his true intentions and character.