Election fraud manipulation efforts have never been so transparent — and now, Jim Jordan is drawing his own red line, calling for the immediate passage of the SAVE America Act.

Each day that passes gives more control to bureaucrats and activist groups which consider voter rolls to be their personal plaything.

The number of times that Americans have witnessed unaccounted-for ballots materialize out of thin air, and how many times they’ve observed rule-bending favoring one side of the political divide, Americans understand that there is a purposeful attack against the electoral process.

Jordan’s message? And why is it so important? We explain it below for subscribers.