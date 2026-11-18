American pride is front and center at a time when much of the voice of America wants to abolish it.

Jordan is celebrating heritage during a period where most public figures will not take a position on the subject. He has support from people that do not want their history to be changed for political purposes.

Pride Without Excuses

Jordan’s decision to identify Columbus Day with pride directly opposes the current practice of portraying Columbus as a villain. Rather than focusing on creating divisions around the holiday, Jordan’s celebration focuses on creating unity for the United States.

His statement clearly affirms that Columbus played a key part in discovering the Americas without making excuses. Many Americans view Columbus Day as a battle ground in which activists are pushing for name changes and removing statues.